Former Texas A&M DL Makes College Football Return After NFL Career

As a four-year letterman at Texas A&M from 1999 to 2002, Ty Warren starred on the Aggies’ famed “Wrecking Crew” defense under head coach R.C. Slocum and DC Mike Hankwitz before going on to a 10-season NFL career. However, he is now set to return to college football, this time as a coach, not as a player, and not at his alma mater.

Instead, he joins another SEC program under Jeff Lebby.

“Mississippi State is hiring former Texas A&M and NFL defensive lineman Ty Warren as defensive line coach,” reported On3Sports’ Robbie Faulk.

Bringing championship DNA, NFL polish, and a proven development track record to Starkville as defensive line coach, Warren fits perfectly into what Lebby is building at a rapid pace. Now, with Warren, while experience meets intent, the resume backs it up.

Warren arrives from Rice, where he coached the D-line and coordinated the run game this season. Under his guidance, the defensive front allowed just 157 rushing YPG in the AAC. Before that, he helped engineer a massive turnaround at Stephen F. Austin. And the numbers jump off the page.

SFA surged from near the bottom nationally to top-10 and top-five rankings across multiple defensive categories last season. That leadership ability was evident as far back as his college days at Texas A&M.

There, he finished his time with 144 total tackles and 13.5 sacks. Due to that stunning display, the Texas A&M legend was a two-time All-Big 12 selection, while he was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

To cap it off, he became a first-round NFL Draft pick. At the NFL, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, earned All-Pro honors, and captained teams. But his NFL journey wasn’t without setbacks.

After a hip injury wiped out his 2010 season and led to his release from New England, Warren caught on with the Denver Broncos. But injuries struck again. Triceps issues restricted him to just one game over two seasons.

By 2012, the grind had taken its toll, and Warren stepped away from the game. Still, his experience in coaching and his elite NFL talent make him a perfect fit for MS State.

“Ty’s been where our players want to go,” said Lebby. “He understands what it takes at the highest level and brings energy, detail, and an edge that matters.”

Warren echoed that vision, calling Mississippi State “a place with toughness and tradition.”

While it signals that Mississippi State’s defense is gearing up for a serious climb, the school also made a key hire on offense. He also brings a proven track record.

Jeff Lebby makes a hire to boost the O-line

On Sunday, Jeff Lebby announced the hiring of veteran offensive coach Kevin Johns, bringing one of CFB’s most experienced and productive minds to Starkville.

With 28 years of coaching across multiple FBS programs, Johns has a reputation for quickly elevating offenses, and his resume is stacked with top-25 national finishes in scoring and total offense.

While he arrives from Oklahoma State, where he coached quarterbacks and previously spent 14 seasons as an FBS offensive coordinator, his career includes stops at Texas Tech, Duke, Memphis, Indiana, and more.

From transforming Duke into a top-five ACC offense to leading Memphis to multiple bowl games and Big Ten records at Indiana, Johns’ track record highlights a rare ability to convert talent into production.

With this kind of talent coming in, Lebby praised the new addition.

“Kevin Johns is a big-time addition for our program,” said Lebby. “He’s been an elite offensive mind for a long time, coordinating explosive, productive offenses and consistently developing talent. His experience and offensive acumen will be a major asset for us moving forward.”

Now, with Johns on staff, MS State’s offensive future looks brighter than ever.