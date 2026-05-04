Former Texas Coach Confirms Steve Sarkisian’s Role in Undrafted Longhorns’ NFL Fate

Texas had their moment when six Longhorns got drafted. One interesting thing is that Trey Moore, Michael Taaffe, and D.J. Campbell all landed with the Miami Dolphins. But being a CFB head coach isn’t just about how many players you help get drafted to the NFL. It’s also about how you help find a path for those undrafted. And that’s where Steve Sarkisian made his biggest impact in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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“As a head coach, you either put emphasis on your guys getting with a team or you don’t,” Former Texas head coach Mack Brown said. “It’s obvious that Sark has relationships with the NFL because he has a lot of players, it’s unbelievable to have seven free agents. You had to work at that… But give Sark credit. I used to get on our assistant coaches and say, you are responsible for your guy getting on a team.”

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Shortly after the draft closed, seven undrafted Longhorns found homes. Ethan Burke and Travis Shaw signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Cole Brevard to Kansas City Chiefs, Jaylon Guilbeau to Carolina Panthers, Matthew Caldwell to Los Angeles Rams, Mason Shipley to New Orleans Saints, and Jack Buowmeester to San Francisco 49ers.

These may be UDFA deals but they’re lifelines that could even become real opportunities. The Ravens took Burke and Shaw because they needed bodies up front. Both guys walk into a depth chart that’s not yet settled and so they could get real preseason reps.

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Kansas City and Brevard fit the same script. Then there’s Jaylon Guilbeau in a Panthers CB room where depth is thin. Mason Shipley might have the clearest path of all with the Saints’ kicking situation being shaky.

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The point is none of these are dead-end situations. And all these chances come back to Steve Sarkisian. Brown, who built a powerhouse in Texas and won a national title in 2005, explained how this works behind the scenes. Around the fifth round, agents and scouts start looking for landing spots for players who might go undrafted.

“So it’s the coach’s responsibility to make sure you’re helping him feel good about the opportunities and the next step,” he added. “And I’m so impressed that Sark does that because this many guys wouldn’t have been on teams without that Texas staff working draft on the phone saying, ‘you got to get my guy.’”

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That’s where Steve Sarkisian’s staff leaned in hard. Without that push, a lot of those players don’t get a shot. So yes, he deserves credit not just for who got drafted, but for who didn’t get left behind. But while he was helping former players land jobs, he was also staring at what those departures created back in Texas.

What’s next for Steve Sarkisian after the draft

Every draft success leaves a gap behind and Texas has a few to fill starting with the offensive line. Injuries and eligibility issues kept the coaching staff from seeing a true starting five during spring ball. Trevor Goosby was rehabbing shoulder surgery while transfer addition Laurence Seymore couldn’t practice due to NCAA clearance delays. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood said there are no locked-in starters right now and that uncertainty isn’t ideal for QB Arch Manning.

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Then on defense, new DC Will Muschamp faces depth concerns behind the starters. With four defensive starters off to the NFL, Steve Sarkisian added late spring additions like Nick Hudson and Darius Snow. Now that the expectations are moving toward championship-or-bust, depth is a necessity.

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Steve Sarkisian is playing it safe. Key players, including Arch Manning, were held back following offseason procedures. This shows they’re preserving their top players’ health because fall is more important than spring. If Texas is going to chase a national title and potentially produce double-digit draft picks next year, they need availability. And what the head coach does next with the roster he has left will play a big part in it.