Former Texas TE’s NFL Ambition Takes Unexpected Turn After New Shrine Bowl Update

What was supposed to be a proving ground for the NFL became an early detour for the former Texas tight end. While preparing to boost his draft stock at the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Longhorns standout was forced to depart early, cutting short a key opportunity.

Texas TE Jack Endries, one of the country’s top tight end prospects, left the East-West Shrine Bowl following an injury suffered during Saturday’s practice, as per Associate Sports’ Nicolas Kingman. Endries left the place before the East team’s media availability. He is no longer featured on the roster for the Shrine Bowl on January 27th. And the East-West Shrine Bowl Director, Eric Galko, confirmed the news.

“Endries was here, took a couple of days of practice, and got a little bit sore from practice as well, and wanted to get back to training for the combine,” Eric Galko told The Daily Texan. “He got a little banged up; a lot of these guys do. Nothing major at all; he just wants to get back to the combine, and we’re very player-focused and player-centric here.”

Endries declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the Longhorns took a dominant victory at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl over the Michigan Wolverines. Following interest from NFL Draft boards, he announced his decision with one year of eligibility left.

“I think I’m ready to go to the next step here,” Endries told ESPN on January 2. “I’ve really enjoyed my four years of college, but I think it’s time to move on and chase my dream of making it to the NFL. I’m a player that they can count on, that’s reliable. I’m good in big moments; I’m good in big games. I came here to compete. I’m a competitor. I play football because I love to compete.”

At this stage, losing an opportunity like the Shrine Bowl could be a tough blow; however, let’s take a look at his NFL scouting report and where he stands.

Texas TE Jack Endries NFL Draft report

Jack Endries, the 6-foot-4 Texas junior tight end, is a strong combination of size, skill, and athleticism. Endries’s ability to find open spaces, settle between defenders, and give his quarterback a clean, reliable target stands out as his greatest positive. Additionally, his ball skills and rare decision-making mistakes give his profile a great outlook. However, he is still considered a developing blocker.

ESPN’s longtime draft expert considers him the top tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and ranks him as the third-best tight end and a top 50 overall prospect. He’s currently graded 7.5 and is widely projected as a second-round draft pick in the upcoming class. He will be joining the talented tight ends in the draft, which includes Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers, and Dallen Bentley.

The top prospect status is mainly due to his standout three-year collegiate career. Endries played 39 games, receiving 1,377 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 receptions throughout his college days at California and Texas. He had his major production at Texas, where he emerged as the primary tight end, reeling in 33 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

While Endries is expected to return healthy before the draft, we need to wait to see if the NFL boards’ interest remains the same.