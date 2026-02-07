Former Trustee Delivers More Bad News for Matt Campbell After PSU Athletics Report $535M Debt

Penn State’s on-field turmoil this past season pales compared to the financial strain this past year. Penn State Athletics’ financial statement revealed that they have a $535 million debt from the 2025 fiscal year. While the amount already looks huge, a former trustee added insult to injury, revealing that the actual figure could be way higher, forcing PSU head coach Matt Campbell to rewrite the fate.

Berry J. Fenchack, a former PSU investment advisor who was dismissed for withholding financial information last July, reported that the PSU financial report was old. He stated the data reported was dated June 30th, and the actual debt involving the Beaver stadium project could hike the amount sky-high over the next two years, as the project is expected to end by 2027.

“The stadium project debt has (mostly) not yet even been included in those figures (they were as of 6/30/25). Most of the debt is yet to be taken out—at that time (over the next two years), the debt will skyrocket,” Fenchack wrote on X, resharing the Nittany Lions athletics financial report.

According to a Penn State Athletics report, the university closed its fiscal year 2025 with $534.7 million in athletics-related debt. It’s triple the debt the school had the previous year, $163.1 million in 2024. The new figure exceeded $437 million, which crossed the long-standing Florida State debt.

It was noted that the Nittany Lions’ significant rise came through the $700 million renovation project of Beaver Stadium. It was financed with the school promising to repay the debt through fundraising, concessions, naming opportunities, sponsorships, and ticket sales. However, a spokesperson denied that the trustees approved borrowing the full amount through multiple bonds, beginning with an initial $7 million bond, promised to be repaid by intercollegiate athletics. Additionally, the total for facilities debt service, leases, and rentals was raised to $24.2 million.

In 2025, the Nittany Lions had a downfall in ticket sales, where the box office revenue came down to $44.3 million from $55.6 million in 2025, although they broke the single-season attendance record, averaging 108,083 fans per game. This adds more pressure on Matt Campbell, as he’s kept in a situation to get the Nittany Lions back to contention and to generate more revenue, using his budget wisely, yet generating more revenue.

Penn State’s Financial Report ‘25 breakdown

According to the NCAA financial report, Penn State generated $254.9 million in operating revenue, while it spent $254.6 million to cover the expenses. Although it’s $34.1 million more than the previous season, it didn’t profit them, as they still have a $300,000 liability on operations.

The lion’s share of revenue-sharing dollars flowed directly to the football program. Out of approximately $18.4 million generated through revenue-sharing mechanisms, James Franklin’s football squad accounted for $13.3 million during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Happy Valley campus also served as host for a pair of postseason bowl playoff contests and two NCAA championship events, one in amateur wrestling and another in women’s volleyball. And the hockey program reached the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

The exact allocation process for revenue-sharing funds remains somewhat ambiguous. But the report indicates that football claimed $17.5 million of the total distribution. The national champion wrestling program followed with $3.8 million, while men’s basketball secured $2.8 million. Men’s lacrosse received $1.3 million, and the baseball program brought in $1.1 million through revenue sharing.

While the other sports received less than a million, including the women’s soccer team with $827K, ice hockey with $763K, and the women’s volleyball team with $537K, with an NCAA championship win in 2024.