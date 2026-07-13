Former USC QB, Incarcerated for Criminal Activity, Admits New College Football Rule Could’ve Saved Him

Owen Hanson is not a name that is etched in the record books of college football. The California native didn’t have an illustrious career as a backup quarterback for USC. But during his time in Southern California, he began engaging in activities that would later lead to his downfall. Looking back, the former Trojan thinks his life could have been different had he played in today’s college landscape.

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“NIL has changed the game, and I do think it’s for the better,” Hanson said in an interview with Fox News. “I don’t think you and I would be here now if I had NIL back when I was there. Because guess what? I wouldn’t have done the things I did to try to fit in. We are all getting a salary. I think, like a third-string backup tight end, is making six figures right now.”

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Owen Hanson was a player for the men’s volleyball team at USC between 2001 and 2003 before joining the football team in 2004. However, while he was on the bench, he became a drug dealer and sold recreational drugs and steroids to his teammates. He soon expanded to include illegal bookmaking and a partnership with one of the world’s most notorious cartels.

At the time, the NCAA strictly prohibited college athletes from earning money and securing sponsorship. Hanson found it difficult to navigate the lifestyle changes that came with being at USC. He was surrounded by intense wealth and privilege. The former Trojan has said that he wanted to fit in at the university, which prompted him to earn money through illegal activities.

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Hanson left college and built a multi-million dollar gambling business and an international drug trafficking and money laundering enterprise that operated both locally and internationally. While operating out of Australia, the former QB got into a $4 million debt with a cartel that almost cost him his life, and he had to smuggle drugs internationally to pay the debt. He concealed his activities through fake bank accounts and offshore web servers, according to the FBI’s official website.

After escaping Australian authorities, Hanson came on the FBI’s radar and was arrested in September 2015. He was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for his criminal activities. However, he spent just nine years in prison after a guilty plea in 2017. In March 2024, he was transferred to a halfway house, then fully released and placed on supervised parole on June 26, 2025.

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Today, Hanson argues that his experience would have been very different if he had had NIL during his time as a player. However, not every player during his time resorted to illegal activities to fund their lifestyles. There must have been thousands who never got to play professionally.

Owen Hanson after release

Today, Owen Hanson runs a business he first practiced in prison. His California Ice Protein business was launched after his release and is now sold in retail stores. He is not hiding his past; instead, he is using it to build purpose and help young people.

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Hansan has written a book, The California Kid, and his story is told in a documentary on Prime Video: Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel. He also has a No Excuses course and community, aimed at helping people build a mindset that never settles for less.