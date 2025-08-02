Former Utah QB Takes Stance on Devon Dampier as Kyle Whittingham Confronts Twin QB Flaws

Don’t let last year’s stumble mislead you. Utah is poised for a strong Big 12 performance this season. They began 2024 red-hot, blazing to 4-0, including a 49-0 shutout of Southern Utah. But Cam Rising’s injury derailed them, resulting in a 5-7 finish. Now Kyle Whittingham isn’t dwelling on the past. With Devon Dampier leading the offense and a more experienced offensive line, the excitement is building again. Even so, a former Utah QB is urging caution, highlighting two key areas Dampier needs to address before the season kicks off.

Utah is taking a chance by betting on Devon Dampier. And why wouldn’t they? The New Mexico transfer put up impressive numbers last year, throwing for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns. But it is his running ability that is truly exciting. Dampier ran wild for over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns, showing he’s a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. Even Utah’s former QB Frank Dolce is pretty high on him. “Very talented. Very athletic. Should keep defenses off balance with his ability to run the football,” he said on KSL Sports.

That’s right. Getting that compliment from a legendary player like Frank Dolce is no small feat. But with praise, Dolce even pointed out some glaring flaws that might put a full stop on Utah’s championship hopes. “He needs to improve in two areas based on what he did, what he accomplished last year. Throwing the ball downfield. I think for this Utah offense to hum, I think he needs to be around the 65% completion percentage. He was under 60% a year ago at New Mexico. That needs to improve,” Dolce said.

Well, can we blame him? Last season Devon Dampier’s completion rate was 57.9%, and that’s a major red flag. Then Frank Dolce adds up to it, saying, “His touchdown to interception ratio was one to one. That needs to be two to one, I would think. So, he either needs to throw double the touchdowns or he needs to cut in half the interceptions.” That’s right. Going 12 for 12 doesn’t actually scream excellence. And if Dampier really wants to make an impact this year, accuracy is a major area to tackle.

But for Utah’s offense to be firing on all cylinders, Kyle Whittingham is leaving no stone unturned. Spencer Fano is holding down the edge, while Caleb Lomu and Tanoa Togiai, both All-Big 12 caliber players, are bolstering the line, giving Devon Dampier a solid wall of protection. Couple that with a deep and dependable group of running backs, and Dampier has everything he needs to succeed. With this level of protection and a strong supporting cast, expect him to easily surpass that 60% completion rate this season.

Dampier’s presence changes Utah’s approach, particularly on difficult plays like third-and-long or fourth down. “I love all of the other stuff that he brings to the football team. I especially think strategically with a guy like that; on your fourth down, you know, third and long, fourth down scenarios become much more interesting because you’re not necessarily stuck,” Dolce said. And he’s not the only one who believes in Dampier’s film.

Kyle Whittingham’s immense trust in Devon Dampier’s leadership

The Devon Dampier era is officially underway in Salt Lake City. Fall camp began Wednesday, marking Utah’s new QB1’s first media availability since spring. After transferring and working hard all offseason, Dampier is now front and center, aiming to lead the Utes back into championship contention. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is confident, stating Dampier possesses that “it factor.”

But how does he compare to legends like Alex Smith or Cam Rising? Whittingham says it’s not just about style, but impact. “Leadership-wise, he is as good as any quarterback we’ve had,” Whittingham said. “He’s a terrific leader. He’s made a great bond with the entire football team, not just the offense. He’s one of those guys that’s got that ‘it factor’ and the charisma that you look for at quarterback.” Although his style differs from previous Utah QBs, the coach emphasizes that if Dampier matches last year’s performance, Utah will be in good shape.

Sure, resonating the same magic on the field like Alex Smith is tough. That guy led a high-powered offense under Urban Meyer and even led them to a Liberty Bowl victory back in 2003. Even Cam Rising took them to a 10-3 run in 2022 until injuries ended his aspirations. But Devon Dampier is also trying pretty hard.

He’s already building chemistry with new transfer WRs like Tobias Merriweather and Larry Simmons. So, one thing is pretty clear: this guy is not taking any chances with the team’s success. “I try to be the same person throughout the year,” Dampier said. “Obviously we have new people that just got here, so I want to be able to give them that impression and get them caught on.”

As fall camp intensifies and expectations are sky high, everyone’s watching to see if Devon Dampier can live up to Utah’s legendary players. Can he guide the team back to a championship? So far, he’s saying and doing everything right. If his play matches his persona, Utah might just have discovered their next franchise leader.