Former Virginia Tech Coach Dies at 67 After Long Cancer Battle

The Virginia Tech community has lost a key figure who was instrumental not just for the program but for the entire state during his four decades of coaching. Curt Newsome, a former OL coach who served under Frank Beamer, died Saturday at 67 after a long battle with cancer.

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Newsome joined Virginia Tech in 2006 and won three ACC Championships in seven years. During his stint at the Hokies, the program reached a bowl game each year, including a 20-7 win over Cincinnati in the 2009 Orange Bowl.

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In 2011, Newsome coached a Virginia Tech offensive line that ranked 22nd in the country in fewest sacks allowed per game. His offensive line produced the ACC Player of the Year, David Wilson, who finished with 1,700 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Again, three players from his 2010 offensive line made All-ACC selections.

Before his arrival in Blacksburg, James Madison hired Newsome as an assistant coach and offensive line coach in 1999. With him, the program enjoyed much success in the Atlantic-10 division. He won conference titles in 1999 and 2004, and he also won the 2004 NCAA Division 1 FCS National Championship. Between 2003 and 2006, he was promoted to associate head coach. He then left the program and picked up the same role again seven years later.

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Former JMU head coach Mickey Matthews described him as one of the top recruiters in college football. To his former players, Newsome was more like a father figure who guided them at a critical point in their careers. You can sense the level of comfort that he had with them; they used to play pranks on him. Former Virginia Tech player Blake DeChristopher even described one such prank, which included some late-night messages. On his part, Newsome never took them to heart.

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After his second stint at James Maddison, Newsome returned to his alma mater, the Emory & Henry Wasps, and spent 10 seasons before resigning ahead of the 2024 season. He led the program to a 53-42 record, with five winning seasons. He was named ODAC Coach of the Year after a debut season in which he tied for first with three other programs at 8-2.

Newsome had an impressive coaching career that lasted over four decades. His first head coaching role was at Ervington High School in 1983, where he was promoted to head coach after his first year.

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After four years at Ervington, Newsome spent ten years at Kecoughtan High School before moving to Newport News’ Heritage High School. During his stint with these schools, Newsome posted a 105-45 record and won five district and three region coach-of-the-year awards. Ultimately, he was named the Virginia State Coach of the Year.

Newsome made the most impact in the same program where he was a student-athlete. The late coach graduated from Phoebus High School. Then, he moved to Emory & Henry, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1982.

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Former Wasps assistant coach on Newsome

Newsome’s impact on the Wasps was immeasurable. It was during his tenure that the program moved to the NCAA Division II and the South Atlantic Conference. Furthermore, he coached 76 All-ODAC and 18 All-SAC performers, as well as 46 all-state and 12 all-region players. One of Newsome’s assistant coaches gave people an idea of what it was like to work with him.

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“I could tell in 30 minutes [of his first telephone conversation with Newsome] it was going to be a great fit,” former Wasps wide receivers coach Craig Stutzmann said. “The thing he sold me on, when we first talked on the phone, was he said, ‘I’m a Div. I football coach. I’m going to run it like a Div. I program. I learned a lot from him.

“He is who he is. He does what he believes in, and he has fun with it. …It gave me the confidence to be like, ‘Alright, I’m from Hawaii, I’m traveling all across the country, I’m bringing my culture with me. I’m going to assimilate with the surroundings around me, but I’m going to be who I am.’ When you’re genuine in that way, people respect that.”

Newsome would be most missed by the college program he graced, not just as a defensive tackle but as a coach who turned their fortunes around. More so, his family will miss him. Newsome was married to Melinda, with whom he has a son and a daughter, Curtis and Elizabeth.