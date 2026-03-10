Former West Alabama Athlete Shot in Bar Fight, Dies at 28

The football community is mourning the loss of Jordan Jones, a former West Alabama player, who was shot and killed after heroically intervening in an altercation at a bar. The incident happened on March 7 when he was working security at a bar in Acworth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per reports, Jones stepped in to break up an altercation after witnessing a woman being assaulted by the alleged shooter, Daniel Di Vonne Parsons. While he was successful in diffusing the situation, Parsons allegedly got his firearm and shot Jones in the parking lot of the venue. Police responded to the scene around 2:46 a.m., where they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody. He is currently being held in Cobb County Jail without bond and faces charges including murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

“Our entire Saddlebar team is grieving the loss of a brave individual who put himself in harm’s way to protect someone else. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten,” the owner of the bar in Acworth said while paying tribute to Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones started his football career at Mountain View High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia. In his breakout senior season, he recorded 119 tackles, 7 sacks, and 9 QB hurries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jordan was a proud Bear who made a lasting impact on our program as both a student-athlete and later as a coach,” Mountain View said in a statement. “Jordan was a leader on and off the field and a tremendous role model for our student-athletes.”

He went on to join the University of West Alabama, a Division II school in the Gulf South Conference. Over his West Alabama career, Jones tallied 211 total tackles and 17 sacks. His performances even earned him a spot on the program’s Team of the Decade. After his college career, Jones played indoor football for the Tulsa Oilers and the San Antonio Gunslingers. At the time of his death, he was preparing to join the Michigan Arsenal.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AF1 (@af1football) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Michigan Arsenal owner George Bradford expressed his condolences through a statement.

“Jordan was a remarkable young man whose talent, drive, and character stood out from the moment we connected with him. We were truly looking forward to welcoming him to our training camp and watching him grow within our organization. Even before stepping onto the field with us, Jordan had already become part of the Michigan Arsenal family,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

His death came as a shock to many who knew him. His friends described him as a gentle giant and a brother-like figure. The tragic way the former linebacker lost his life has left his family, friends, and fans deeply saddened as they reacted to the heartbreaking news.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Jordan Jones family and friends reacted to his tragic death

Many of Jordan Jones’ friends are still struggling to process the loss. Jalen Virgil, a longtime friend and former teammate at Mountain View High School, shared his reaction to the news.

“It kind of feels like a nightmare that I’m just waiting to wake up from,” Virgil said.

Dijon Joseph, another friend and former teammate, said Jones had a special presence among those around him. Even though he was an only child, Joseph said Jones often acted like a big brother to his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was somebody who always brought everybody in. He was that big brother figure who always had his arm around you,” Joseph said. “The impact he made on my life is something that will stay with me forever. I’ll never stop thinking about him.”

Fans also shared messages of support and prayers following the news. “Wow, so sorry to hear this. This man was just doing his job. Looks like he went to Mountain View High School by the jacket he’s wearing—that’s where my daughter graduated from. Sending prayers and condolences to his family,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Prayers for the family. This is heartbreaking.”