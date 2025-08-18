Former Wide Receiver Named Starting QB for G5 College Football Program

Chase Jenkins was always a standout quarterback. Having started his QB journey at Bellaire Episcopal and led his team Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A championship as a freshman, Jenkins was excellent at Class 6A Alief Taylor High School as well. His junior season stat? Chase completed 60% of his pass attempts for 1,800 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry for 695 rushing yards.

When Chase Jenkins first arrived at Rice in 2023, 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect. He even made five appearances for the Owls in his true freshman season, including the bowl game, but he failed to leave his mark as a QB. The following season, he had no option but to transition to wide receiver before ultimately redshirting after two games. While it seemed like Jenkins’ QB career was over, everything changed after the Owls joined forces with Scott Abell this year.

The QB room at the program was already flooded with two potential starters, Drew Devillier and A. J. Padgett. But Abell wanted Chase Jenkins, who had already switched from QB to WR in 2024, to get another crack at the job. Per the Rice HC, the 6′ 0″, 191 lbs QB fits well in the Owls’ newly implemented spread-option offense. “Skillset, we thought he would be a dynamic fit offensively, and he had a good spring,” Abell said back in April this year. Fast forward four months, and Abell made it official: Jenkins will be the QB1 for the season opener against Louisiana.

Pete Thamel, a renowned college football insider, confirmed the news. “Rice has named redshirt freshman Chase Jenkins the team’s starting quarterback, and he’ll start the team’s opener at Louisiana. His ability to pressure defenses with his arm and legs helped him win the job as new head coach Scott Abell’s first starting quarterback,” Thamel confirmed the move via X.

At 6’0″, 190lbs, and hailing from Katy, Texas, Jenkins is a dual-threat quarterback. He is quick off the snap and poised in the pocket, but deadly when scrambling. In just four career QB appearances, he’s thrown for 100 yards (completing 13 of 19 passes), run for 82 yards, and notched a highlight 28-yard touchdown scamper against ECU. His track background shows every time he tucks and goes. More than stats, it’s his energy and natural athleticism. And Abell’s Rice Gun Choice scheme rewards players who can make defenders hesitate, and Jenkins is built for pressure with both his arm and legs.

Abell is a triple-option innovator, fresh off a run of dominant rushing seasons at Davidson. Abell’s squad led the nation in rushing six of the last seven seasons at Davidson. Now, Rice is adopting it. The QB needs to threaten every inch of turf, and Jenkins fits the bill. “He’s a smallish speedster who might be the best overall fit,” as one season preview put it. That speed is exactly what Abell will lean on, using Jenkins to force hesitation on defenses. This presents new challenges for opponents, as defenders have to account for multiple threats on every snap, adding a layer of complexity to Rice’s attack.

The Jenkins/Abell pairing is the talk of preseason camp. He won the job with a blend of mobility, accuracy, and big-play potential. Though last year’s limited reps mean he’ll need to learn on the job. In every practice, he’s shown the sort of creative, adaptable thinking that this offense demands.

Rice won’t find many breathers on this slate, and Abell’s debut year won’t let Jenkins ease into things. The road ahead will test Jenkins’ growth and prepare him for the pace and physicality demanded at this level. The Owls open at Louisiana, then face Houston, Prairie View A&M, and Charlotte, all before a brutal stretch against Navy, FAU, and UTSA. Predictions peg Rice at 4-5 wins, maybe a bowl contender if Jenkins adapts quickly, and the defense pulls its weight. The AAC is deep, but there are upset opportunities at Charlotte, North Texas, and UAB.

RJ Young’s preseason rankings have Rice at 115th, but Jenkins could rewrite expectations. Each game on the schedule represents an opportunity for Jenkins and the Owls to build confidence and prove their potential, especially in those matchups with evenly matched opponents where a breakthrough victory could shift the season’s trajectory. So, Jenkins might be an emerging name, and Rice might be picked low, but there’s real belief brewing. Watch Jenkins closely; if the new system clicks, Jenkins flashes his dual-threat talent, and Abell works his magic, the Owls can surprise a few doubters along the way.