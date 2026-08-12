$45.6M Head Coach Predicted to Get Fired Even If He Wins 10 Games

Entering his seventh season, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell finds himself on a blazing hot seat. FSU AD Michael Alford backed him publicly, but winning is no longer optional in Tallahassee. Even reaching 10 wins might not save Norvell from a $45.6 million buyout if the Seminoles miss the expanded playoff. CBS Sports analyst Beanie Wells believes the program’s standard has moved past basic recovery.

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“You go back to 2024, they won two games off of a 13-1 season, last year going 5-7. That is not the Florida State way,” said Wells, as per the video clip shared by CBS Sports College Football on August 11. “If he doesn’t win big this season, I think he’s out of there. I could see him getting fired if he wins 10 games.”

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Why would a 10-win coach get fired with $45.6 million left on his deal? Because Florida State expects to compete in the 12-team College Football Playoff. If those 10 wins include losses to key rivals and leave FSU outside the postseason bracket, boosters may decide paying the buyout is worth resetting the program.

Norvell built massive momentum in 2023 with an undefeated regular season and an ACC title. Yet missing the four-team playoff that year started a frustrating decline. Subsequent stumbles in 2024 and 2025 wiped out his goodwill, leaving him with zero margin for error in 2026.

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Navigating the 2026 schedule makes a playoff run difficult. Florida State faces heavyweights Miami, Clemson, and a tough road matchup against Alabama, along with Jon Sumrall’s upgraded Florida team. Dropping those critical rivalry games while beating lesser opponents could still cost Norvell his job despite reaching 10 wins.

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Norvell’s only way to keep his job is to hand defeats to these powerhouses, and he seems very aware of the precarious situation he’s in. But the real question is: how did he end up in this situation, anyway?

Reason for Mike Norvell’s downward trajectory at FSU

When Mike Norvell arrived from Memphis, he needed time to spark life into Tallahassee. And although he did manage to impress in 2023, Norvell made some crucial mistakes that ended up costing him the next two seasons. Many analysts believe that the lack of proper use of the transfer portal and bad judgment calls made on some players derailed Norvell’s momentum.

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“Bad evaluations, a lack of development, and not being good enough on the trail have led Norvell to this position,” wrote analyst Antonio Morales of The Athletic. “His best work, 23 combined wins over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, came as a result of really good transfer portal work.”

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Imago 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Jul 15 July 15, 2026: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks to the media at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff at Hilton Uptown Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260715_zma_c04_054.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree503967

To engineer another rapid turnaround in 2026, Norvell went right back to the well, bringing in key transfers like quarterback Ashton Daniels, running back Quintrevion Wisner, and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. These additions bring immediate talent, but they also raise the stakes.

If this new wave of transfers delivers anything less than a marquee playoff season, winning 10 regular-season games is unlikely to cushion the fall. It could simply trigger FSU to write the $45.6 million check.