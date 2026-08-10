44-YO Dead After Fatal Incident During Renovation of SEC College Football Stadium

An SEC program lost one of its workers who had been working on the stadium’s renovation. The incident happened two months ago, and the investigation is underway.

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Per St. Louis Today, Corey Sooter, a 44-year-old foreman for an electrical company renovating the Missouri Tigers’ stadium, died after an incident on the construction site in June. He died on June 10, and his death is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

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While the news of the death was reported on August 10, Sooter’s family had posted about it on June 10, the day of the incident. In a Facebook post, Karen Sooter Grillion, who described herself as the deceased person’s aunt, paid a tribute to her nephew.

“I am overwhelmed with sadness with the passing of my sweet nephew tonight. Corey loved his family so much and that included all of us. He had a gift of making each of us feel special. He never left a room with out hugging each one of us with the famous bear hug he was known for,” Grillion wrote in the caption of her post that featured Corey Sooter with his daughter.

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According to an obituary posted on Millard Family Chapels, Corey was born on November 7, 1981. He attended Belle High School before completing an apprenticeship program.

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“He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Sooter; his parents, John and Brenda Sooter; his son, Gavin Sooter; his daughters, Chloe Sooter, Avarie Edwards, and Hadlee Sooter; his sisters, Lachelle Basham (Jordan) and Breanna Jarvis (Grant),” the obituary noted.

The funeral services were held on June 20 at Hope City Church in Jefferson City.

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The Memorial Stadium Renovation

In 2024, the University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the Memorial Stadium Centennial Project, with the stadium’s centennial anniversary in mind.

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The Memorial Stadium opened on October 26, 1926, in a game against Tulane. While it has undergone several renovations in the past, this particular one cost $250 million. The plan was so impressive that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey lauded their efforts to prove they are a growing program.

“This project is a game-changer for Mizzou football,” said Tigers athletic director Laird Veatch months after his hire, just before the construction began. “This historic stadium renovation will not only enhance the overall fan experience but provide the resources necessary for our program to compete at the highest level in the SEC.”

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The renovation of the north end zone features 14 field-level suites, two new club sections, 150 family loge boxes, 270 mezzanine club seats, 24 open-air Tiger Den suites, 250 club seats, and 28 outdoor boxes. There are also upgraded restrooms, a new team store, a new recruiting center, and a year-round event space for community, university, and Mizzou Athletics events. With the expansion of the north end zone, the stadium’s capacity will increase to 65,000.

Workers on the construction site have been working since November 2024. However, they paused construction whenever the Missouri Tigers had home games. The program’s head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, noted that the renovation is “crucial for recruiting and developing the next generation of Tigers,” while the board sees it as a level-raiser to ensure the program meets the demands of being an SEC program.

“Our significant investments demonstrate our resolve to being highly competitive in the SEC and match our drive for global competitiveness across the entire university,” board chair Robin Wenneker said. “This project will ensure that Memorial Stadium remains a source of pride for all Missourians and the greater Mizzou family for years to come.”