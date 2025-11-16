$46.5M Coach Leading to Replace Brian Kelly at LSU if Lane Kiffin Rejects

Lane Kiffin is the man of the hour in college football right now. Every other program with an empty coaching spot is keeping an eye on him. But at the end of the day, Kiffin can’t go to all the programs that want him, right? That’s why, LSU is also hoping for another promising candidate to come through if Kiffin upsets his suitors.

LSU has fired a big time coach in Brian Kelly. The Tigers must be wanting a like-for-like replacement at Baton Rouge. Kiffin fit in really well on this aspect, considering the impact he’d bring to the program with his popularity. But, the Ole Miss HC is keeping everyone on their toes regarding what he’ll actually do with his career. And, time is running out for LSU to continue hoping for him to pick the Tigers among all the other jobs wanting him.

While Lane Kiffin remains a mystery, LSU is also showing interest in Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, On3 reported. Like Kiffin, he has also become a common name to pop up across job boards this season. Drinkwitz has been able to turn things around at Missouri over a few seasons, especially since 2023. The Tigers have become a strong competitor in the SEC because of him. Eli Drinkwitz winning the AP SEC Coach of the Year in 2023 is proof of his success. But it’s not just the results he’ll help boost at LSU.

“He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks,” Sports Illustrated wrote in its case for Drinkwitz as a potential successor to Brian Kelly. The results are a proof of him being efficient in roster management. Missouri hosts the 23 best class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with an average NIL value of $26,000. Drinkwitz’s 2025 class was part of the Top 20 in the country too.

Eli Drinkwitz is currently on an extension till 2028, by which time he’ll be earning $46 million as salary. He is a dependable option for LSU. It’s a huge responsibility to shoulder, especially after him having just rooted himself to drive Missouri to success. However, some controversial comments from the coach might take him off the list.

Eli Drinkwitz’s attitude towards playoff can change things for him at LSU

For the second time in the CFP’s 12-team playoffs era, Missouri has been knocked out of contention. A fall to Texas A&M in Week 10 pushed the Tigers out of the way. Drinkwitz, after that loss, wanted to advocate for a change in attitude about the playoffs. “We gotta get out of this ‘Oh man, it’s playoffs or bust’ [narrative],” he told the press. “If the season only counts for 12 football teams, and we got 127 D1 football teams, that math’s not gonna math very well,” Drinkwitz added.

That’s not a good look for a candidate who’s supposed to make the playoffs a goal every year. LSU AD Verge Ausberry also reaffirmed this as a priority as it looks to replace Brian Kelly. “LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There’s 12 teams that make it. It’s going to expand here. We have to be one of those at LSU. No substitute,” she said recently. With Drinkwitz trying to downplay that very goal, fans want him out of the list of candidates. He’s not in the Top 10 favorites, according to BetOnline odds.

Narrowing Drinkwitz down as a solid candidate will definitely see fans shocked. But he’s a man with proven results, who is dedicated at building a program first. He surely isn’t ignoring the playoffs in those hot takes, but he is really trying to bring back some appreciation for the overall performance. And right now, LSU needs some of that, and more.