$43.6M LSU Icon’s “Work at Amazon” Comment Resurfaces as Patriots Allow 6 Sacks at Super Bowl

For Patriots rookie Will Campbell, the Super Bowl was a harsh lesson in just how quickly a player’s own words can come back to haunt them. After a brutal performance on the biggest stage, an old comment from his LSU days about underperforming linemen has resurfaced with biting irony.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If a defensive linemen gets one sack a game, he’s a top 5 pick. If an offensive lineman gives up one sack a game, he’s gonna work at Amazon,” said Campbell during his LSU tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

His own words set a high bar, one that his rookie sack numbers didn’t quite meet. Moreover, Campbell’s LSU record clearly shows he put his best effort there. Over his entire three-year collegiate career at LSU, he has allowed a total of five sacks. But the former LSU OL enters Super Bowl LX, having allowed 5 sacks during the 2025 regular season across 13 starts, according to PFF.

Still, there’s room for improvement, as this is his rookie season. And that first season may not be enough for the ex-LSU star to understand the nuances of playing offensive tackle in the NFL. Moreover, Campbell’s rookie year hit an early bump with a knee injury and a Grade 3 MCL sprain. Even after an injury sidelined him for five weeks, Campbell’s resilience was on full display in the postseason. He was a key force in the Patriots’ ground game, anchoring an offensive line that produced back-to-back 175-plus yard rushing games.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cap it off, he helped pave the way for RB TreVeyon Henderson’s two TD runs of 50-plus yards at Tampa Bay. He also anchored the line on special teams, handling blocking assignments on all field goals and extra points. On top of that, he marked the first time New England has had back-to-back games with at least 175 yards rushing since 2020. He made his NFL debut against Las Vegas, and he seized the opportunity to make an impact. Aside from sacks, the OL played a major role, and that led the Patriots to the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But that didn’t change the fact that the Patriots’ rookie left tackle has struggled against the Seahawks’ pass rush, yielding 2 sacks in the first two drives alone. On top of that, as per Next Gen, Campbell had 14 QB pressures allowed in Super Bowl LX. In total, the Patriots allowed 6 sacks, resulting in a 29–13 loss to the Seahawks.

Despite that, Campbell’s talent and potential were never in question. At LSU, playing 38 games, Campbell recorded over 2,553 career offensive snaps. He left Baton Rouge as the 2024 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner and a consensus All-American. The Patriots then selected him fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his rookie year didn’t match the standard he set in college. But his talent didn’t go unnoticed, and a paycheck backed that up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-LSU star Will Campbell’s potential gets its value

After making waves at LSU and building strong draft stock, the New England Patriots selected him. But the moment his name was called on draft night, he became emotional and promised to shine in the bright NFL lights.

“All the hard work, I’ve worked my entire life to be up here and get my name called by a franchise like New England, it means everything to me,” said Campbell. “I’m gonna fight and die to protect them with everything I got.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the sack numbers suggest he may not have maintained that level during his rookie year. Yet, there’s no need for concern, as his potential is evident, and next season could be better. Interestingly, he signed a four-year, $43.7 million deal last June with a massive $28.39 million signing bonus, plus a fifth-year team option.

With a fifth-year team option already baked into his contract, the Patriots have clearly invested in his upside. Now, after a rookie season of highs and lows on the biggest stage, the pressure is on Campbell to prove that investment was a wise one.