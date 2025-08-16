Four College Football Players Learn Stunning Bloodline Relations Inside SEC Locker Room

In the chaotic world of college football, where sweaty helmets and trash talk are as common as water breaks. Imagine the shock of a couple of teammates during a late-night dorm room catch-up: ‘Wait, you’re my cousin? Like, for real?’ Suddenly, that linebacker and wide receiver stare at each other, minds blown by the epic family reunion moment they never saw coming. And don’t think that it’s a one-off sitcom gag. It’s actually a pretty fitting metaphor for what’s brewing in an SEC program at College Station.

Because over at Texas A&M, Mike Elko’s Aggies are basically hosting their own Thanksgiving dinner. Elko, now in his second year as head coach, is trying to build more than just a football team. He’s weaving a tight-knit culture of grit, leadership, and brotherhood. And the brotherhood part actually gets right, as QB Marcel Reed and OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams turned out to be cousins. And along with them, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman and S Bryce Anderson are also cousins.

“Fun fact: Two groups of four Texas A&M football players,” Aggies writer Carter Karel writes on X. “QB Marcel Reed and OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams as one pair … and WR Ashton Bethel-Roman and S Bryce Anderson as the other — recently discovered they are not only teammates, but also cousins. Pretty cool.” Now, you guys might think they are from the same hometown. But no. Marcel, the agile and smart quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee, grew up surrounded by football influences, with his dad coaching and shaping his love for the game. Ar’maj, hailing from Dallas and transferring in from Kansas, is a giant of a man at 6-5, 340 pounds, carving his path as a key offensive lineman and leader.

During the month of March, on a popular Texas A&M podcast, ‘Reed between the lines,’ Ar’maj referred to Marcel as his cousin, and Marcel described Ar’maj as a “Maroon Goon cousin,” highlighting how deeply their familial ties run. The nickname is affiliated with the university itself. Where ‘Maroon’ is the school color and ‘Goon’ is a term often used in the CFB circle. And speaking of the second pair, they never let go of any opportunity to hype each other. Ashton Bethel-Roman is rolling into the 2025 fall camp at Texas A&M with all the momentum of a speedster ready to explode. The redshirt freshman wide receiver has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon, showing improvements in every facet of his game.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein highlighted Ashton as one of the standouts from the Aggies’ early scrimmages, putting him alongside other rising stars. Adding to the buzz is the fact that athleticism runs in Ashton’s blood. With a father, Mark Roman, who spent a decade as an NFL safety, and a mother who ran track at LSU, it’s hardly a surprise he’s as fast as they come. But all the hype is incomplete if your teammate, aka cousin, isn’t raving about you. “He’s so fast,” Bryce said of Bethel-Roman. “He’s explosive. Can accelerate off the line. He gets from zero to 100 real quick, and his long ball. And can take the top off the coverage any time. He knows he has a chance to have a breakout year this year, so I’m seeing him really push himself every day.”

However, Texas A&M is not the only place where unusual discoveries are being made. Over at Edgewood High School, cousins Antwain and Deonte Banks have been practically inseparable on the football field. Their moms being sisters means their family ties are clear. But what makes their story special is how close they’ve been as friends and teammates. Even in the big leagues, things like these happen. Former Florida Gators teammates and cousins Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jawaan Taylor took their family rivalry to the pro stage in the Super Bowl, showing that sometimes family gets to face off on the biggest football stages.

Marcel Reed’s rise at Texas A&M

Marcel Reed’s journey at Texas A&M has been a story of transformation, growth, and changing perceptions. When the season started, many doubted his passing ability, whispering that he wasn’t much of a passer. But those whispers quickly faded as Marcel hit the ground running, fueled by a chip on his shoulder with the departure of Conner Weigman. He is now taking full control of the offense. Reed is out to make a major leap while proving the doubters wrong.

The key? His chemistry with new receivers like KC Concepcion and support from a strong offensive line and running backs. KC Concepcion, who initially wasn’t sold on Marcel, went from skeptic to one of his biggest believers. After seeing Marcel up close during his first visit, Concepcion was impressed right away and now sings his praises. “He talks to me all the time and tells me, ‘If you throw it anywhere, I’m going to catch it,’” KC said about Reed.

This evolving relationship and confidence have helped Marcel sharpen his timing, touch, and accuracy in the offseason. Head Coach Mike Elko also recognizes Marcel’s growth. He also praises his improvement and leadership. Think of Marcel as a quietly maturing QB who’s been grinding every day, steadily leveling up his passing game and decision-making. His numbers reflect this improvement. He completed 61.1% of his passes with 12 touchdowns in the recent season. And along with his dynamic rushing ability, that puts him among the SEC’s top dual-threat quarterbacks.