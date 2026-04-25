Four More Buckeyes Get Drafted as Ohio State Makes Program History on NFL Draft Day 2

After Ohio State’s brilliant run in the 2025 season, the players were bound to bag the best deals in the NFL draft. For a long time, the Buckeyes have been making the program proud by carving out spaces for them in the league. On Thursday, we saw four Buckeyes going in the first round, with safety Caleb Downs rounding it off at No. 11. Friday saw OSU continue its dominant run in the draft, and also script history in the process.

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The prospects who had their name called were defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, tight ends Max Klare and Will Kacmarek and defensive back Davison Igbinosun. That brings OSU’s draft total to right so far, six shy of tying their record-setting turnout. While that’s definitely a fact to celebrate, OSU also became the first program to have two tight ends picked in the same draft.

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At No. 61 overall, the Los Angeles Rams selected Max Klare, instantly making him the Buckeyes’ highest-drafted TE since Rickey Dudley went ninth overall in 1996. The one-year Ohio State transfer from Purdue, turned 448 yards and two touchdowns into a serious NFL leap. And at No. 87, the Miami Dolphins grabbed Will Kacmarek. Though he may not have been as big in the draft, head coach Ryan Day was all praise after he got selected.



“The Dolphins are getting the toughest and best blocking tight end in the country,” he said. “Will established himself quickly here at Ohio State and was consistent throughout his career, bringing a physical mentality every day. He is a reliable player who can be a weapon in the pass game and has a high football IQ. We are excited to watch his NFL journey begin.”

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That’s not the only record OSU notched in Day Two. With seven former Buckeyes picked in the first two rounds, Ohio State is the only school in the country to have these many players selected in these rounds. And, this matched the record the program already set in 2016 and 2025. No wonder why the country’s best talents want to build their careers by playing for this storied team.

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It’s an OSU show through and through this year

The first day of the draft is when the big names are picked. And Ohio State made a statement like no other. Picks 4 and 5 were booked by Arvell Reese and Carnell Tate, who went to the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, respectively. Defensive star Sonny Styles followed them at No. 7, going to the Washington Commanders. Caleb Downs surprisingly fell out of the top 10, but the Dallas Cowboys, having traded up to No. 11, snatched him away before he could fall lower.

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This was only the second time in OSU history that three Buckeyes were selected in the Top 10. And, the duo of Reese and Styles also scripted a similar feat as Klare and Kacmarek, becoming the first two linebackers from the same school to be in the top 10 of the same draft. The OSU brand never fails to make an impact, and this year, it came out swinging in the draft.

Numbers are positioned to rise as the draft isn’t down yet. Caden Curry, Lorenzo Styles, and CJ Donaldson are still waiting for their calls on Day 3, meaning Saturday could bring more. But if the first two days told us anything, Ohio State is the place to go if you want to be in the NFL.