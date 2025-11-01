$4.5M Coach Interviewed by Penn State to Replace James Franklin: PSU Insider

Since James Franklin’s firing, Penn State has been in full search mode for a strong hand to guide the program forward. For now, interim head coach Terry Smith is leading the program through the remainder of the 2025 season, but Penn State’s administration is clearly eager to secure a permanent solution. Nearly every big-name coach in college football has been mentioned as a possible successor, from Matt Rhule to Lane Kiffin, but one name in particular has started to stand out.

According to PSU Insider’s Tyler Donohue, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is expected to interview for the Penn State job next week. The news first broke via a post from @PSUNationRec on X: “Brent Key is interviewing for the PSU job next week when Georgia Tech is on a bye 🚨.“ This comes as a soothing balm for the struggling PSU fan base.

It’s not shocking that Brent Key’s name has started circulating in connection with Penn State’s coaching vacancy, because the situation in Happy Valley mirrors the one he inherited at Georgia Tech. When Key stepped in midway through the 2022 season, after Geoff Collins was dismissed following a disappointing 1-3 start, Georgia Tech was in disarray. In the two and a half years since, he’s completely reshaped the culture and performance of the program. The Yellow Jackets are now 8-0, the lone unbeaten team in the ACC, and have stacked up several quality wins over ranked opponents.

During Franklin’s tenure, the Nittany Lions often struggled to win the biggest games, something Key has proven capable of doing. That said, swaying Key away from Georgia Tech would be a major challenge. He’s a Georgia Tech alumnus, born and raised in Alabama, and has spent nearly his entire coaching life below the Mason-Dixon Line. His current contract also includes a buyout clause, which decreases from $4 million to $3 million on January 1, which is well within Penn State’s financial reach. Even so, those deep personal and professional roots in the South could prove far tougher to uproot than any monetary hurdle.

The Road Ahead Amidst Penn State’s Challenging Schedule

Penn State’s path forward is difficult, to say the least. Currently sitting at 3-4 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten conference play. The Nittany Lions face a remaining schedule that includes matchups against powerhouses. With only five games remaining and needing three wins just to reach bowl eligibility. The team has no margin for error.

The schedule begins with a critical road trip to Ohio to face the nation’s top-ranked Buckeyes. It’s a matchup that will test whether interim head coach Terry Smith can stabilize the team. Following that difficult task, Penn State hosts No. 2 Indiana. Which in itself is an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong. But losing consecutive ranked games would all but eliminate any hopes of a good finish to the season.​

Looking ahead, the remaining games against Michigan State, Nebraska, and Rutgers may not appear overly daunting on paper, but given the way this season has unfolded, nothing can be taken for granted. Penn State’s earlier stumble against UCLA has already shaken confidence in their ability to handle supposedly lesser opponents. Two of these upcoming teams sit near the bottom of the conference standings, yet unpredictability has been the theme of the Nittany Lions’ year. Adding to the challenge, Nebraska, under Matt Rhule’s leadership, has quietly put together a solid campaign and currently holds a winning record in Big Ten play. For interim coach Terry Smith, these final matchups represent a chance to steady the ship and restore some pride to a program desperately searching for momentum.