Four Programs May Lose $2.5M HC Target as Arkansas Nears Announcement by Sunday

Arkansas’ coaching search might be nearing its end. After firing Sam Pittman back on September 28, the Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6 SEC) have spent seven restless weeks digging for their next leader. They’ll head to No. 17 Texas on Saturday, host Missouri next week. But before anyone closes the book on 2025, the Hogs might introduce their new HC.

“ESPN’s @PeteThamel says Arkansas’ coaching search is ‘in the final stages’ and he expects it to wrap up ‘relatively soon,’ possibly as soon as this weekend,” sports reporter Michael Main posted on X on November 21. “Lists Iowa State’s Matt Campbell as a candidate alongside Alex Golesh, Eric Morris and Jon Sumrall and Will Stein.”

These are Pete Thamel’s exact words.

“I would think that one wraps up relatively soon,” he said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “It appears they’re in the final stages there. Now, u wouldn’t be surprised if we got some clarity on that one this weekend.”



Arkansas has operated with urgency bordering on desperation. Since naming Bobby Petrino the interim coach following that nationally televised meltdown vs. Notre Dame, the search has stayed locked inside a vault. But the silence hasn’t stopped the industry from pointing toward one coach in particular. Alex Golesh, the $2.5M South Florida HC. He upset Florida in Gainesville, sits at 7-3 this year, and holds a 21-15 record in Tampa. He’s young, creative, and carries SEC experience from his days cooking up points with Josh Heupel at Tennessee.

Alex Golesh has been a builder everywhere he’s gone. He transformed Iowa State’s tight ends from afterthoughts (five catches pre-Golesh) to a nationally respected unit (75 catches in 2019). At UCF, he helped field one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, and at Tennessee, he authored a transformation so dramatic the Vols jumped from 108th to 7th nationally in scoring. His fingerprints are on recruiting turnarounds, tight end production booms, and system overhauls. No wonder he’s on several teams’ radars.

SI’s Pat Forde went as far as saying Alex Golesh “could be in play possibly at Arkansas.” He noted the Hogs dug deeper into their list after Rhett Lashlee re-upped at SMU and James Franklin jumped to Virginia Tech. But here’s where Arkansas’ urgency becomes a problem for four other programs.

Four programs that could lose Alex Golesh

Auburn, Florida, and Oklahoma State also have Alex Golesh on their target list, and USF itself is fighting to keep him. If the Hogs pick him, they’re poaching him before the others get to the table.

Auburn, per Chris Vannini, is evaluating multiple SEC-footprint coaches, but Alex Golesh is the Group-of-Five riser who fits the Tigers’ modern offense + rebuild formula. His system, his progression, his recruiting are all Auburn-friendly.

Florida has also taken a long look after watching him beat them 18-16 in The Swamp. They love his in-state recruiting ties and fast-attack offense. He’s not the top name on their board, but he’s in the cluster of top candidates.

Oklahoma State has been connected to Alex Golesh for nearly a month. Reports say he interviewed which the Bulls HC himself denied. The Cowboys see him as one of their strongest candidates. But the final obstacle is the most loyal one.

USF, meanwhile, is fighting to keep its gem. Their AD Rob Higgins says “great conversations” are ongoing about Golesh’s long-term future. They’ll pay. They’ll upgrade. They’ll do what it takes. But can they beat SEC money?

And that’s why Sunday looms large. If Arkansas moves first, the other four lose their $2.5M target in one swing.