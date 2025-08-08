4 SEC Teams Make Greg McElroy’s Top 10 Preseason Rankings With One Major Surprise

The hype behind the SEC is always backed by results. Elite recruiting, powerhouse programs, and wall-to-wall coverage from ESPN and the SEC Network keep the conference in the spotlight. Add a rabid fanbase and a track record of dominance over Power Five opponents, it’s no wonder the SEC sits at the heart of college football. But Greg McElroy’s Top 10 Preseason Rankings just shook the script. A top ACC program grabbed the No. 1 spot. Still, there is no need to panic, because the SEC didn’t miss the party. But where do they land on that list?

Well, on August 7, Greg McElroy dropped a preseason bomb on his Always College Football podcast. Interestingly, his Top 10 didn’t start with Texas or even the reigning champs, OSU. Instead, Clemson claimed the No. 1 spot. A shocker to many. But don’t worry, the SEC still showed out. Four powerhouse programs made the cut: Texas landed at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5, Georgia at No. 6, and LSU at No. 7. Now, the formula behind McElroy’s rankings remains a mystery, but one thing is clear. This list came with surprises. But what exactly is the surprise?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 (@on3) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Among SEC contenders, it is LSU sitting at No. 7, that is raising questions. But why? Here’s the thing: Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are penciled into nearly every playoff prediction. They’re the power trio. But who’s next? That’s where things get murky. Some say LSU. Others back Florida or Texas A&M. Even Athlon Sports stirred the pot by placing LSU at No. 3 overall. However, with the 12-team playoff format, four SEC teams could make the cut. Now, while McElroy’s top three SEC teams look like playoff locks, barring injuries or late-season chaos, that fourth ticket remains uncertain.

AD

LSU heads into 2025 with sky-high hopes. But there’s a crack in the foundation. The Tigers lost four starters up front, including standout tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones. That’s why ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. didn’t hold back, calling the O-line “a major concern” given “the magnitude of the losses.” And the schedule won’t do them any favors. With early battles against Clemson, Florida, and Ole Miss, the pressure is real. Even Paul Finebaum warned, “I think he’ll survive September, but that is a very tricky schedule… the toughest opening game, and the toughest September.” So, while LSU’s spot is uncertain, are the other three truly locked in?

Look, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia each have their X-factor heading into 2025, and the firepower to back it up. In Austin, the Arch Manning era finally begins, with the former No. 1 recruit leading an offense stacked with RB Quintrevion Wisner and 5-star WR Kaliq Lockett. But there’s no easing in. Texas opens the season against OSU. Meanwhile, Alabama enters the post-Jalen Milroe chapter, losing a QB who ran for 20 TDs last season. Still, under Kalen DeBoer, the Tide could evolve into a more balanced, QB-friendly machine. Then over in Athens, Georgia hands the reins to Gunner Stockton, who filled in during last year’s Playoff run after Carson Beck left for Miami. Although the Bulldogs avoid Bama this year, they host Texas, and face a key early road test at Tennessee.

So, all of them are chasing the same goal: a spot in the Playoff. But hold on. While these SEC powerhouses push toward their Playoff dreams and make solid progress, the real question is, why did Greg McElroy put Clemson at the top of his preseason rankings?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McElroy’s reasoning for leaving SEC teams

Greg McElroy shook things up by placing Clemson at No. 1 in his preseason top 25, but he’s backing it with confidence. The former Bama QB pointed to Dabo Swinney’s stacked defensive line, an explosive passing game, and the leadership of veteran QB Cade Klubnik. “I think Cade Klubnik is the best returning quarterback in America,” said McElroy. Now entering his third year as a starter, Klubnik silenced critics with major growth last season. So, in McElroy’s eyes, that’s enough to push Clemson past the SEC’s usual powerhouses.

Then McElroy doubled down on Clemson’s upside. He is pointing to Cade Klubnik’s evolution into a true dual-threat QB, rushing for over 450 yards and showing clutch mobility. And he believes another year under OC Garrett Riley will sharpen Klubnik’s poise in pressure moments. But it’s not just the QB. McElroy raved about Clemson’s wideouts, calling the group “extremely explosive and well-rounded.” Right now, Antonio Williams leads the charge, with sophomores Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore adding elite speed and size. But McElroy saved his biggest praise for Clemson’s defensive front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“T.J. Parker is an absolute star,” he said, highlighting the nation’s sack leader among Power 4 defenders. Now, with Peter Woods sliding back to his natural spot inside, the line gets even nastier. Add Purdue transfer Will Heldt, freshman force Amare Adams, and new DC Tom Allen, McElroy sees a unit primed to dominate in 2025. But come August, these rankings won’t matter once the players step on the gridiron.