4-Star Anthony Cartwright Confirms True Feelings on New Michigan Staff Before Committing

Anthony Cartwright is among the Top 10 prospects of the 2027 class in Michigan. But Kyle Whittingham and Co. are yet to lock him down at Ann Arbor, as he is still considering other options. However, it might not be long before the Wolverines finally see the star tight end head their way.

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It was key for Whittingham and the new staff to work on maintaining the bond Michigan already had with the TE. The Detroit Country Day standout had been to the campus three times in the fall of 2025. Cartwright is a star TE, and is Michigan’s 6th best prospect in the 2026 cycle; keeping him in the state was a priority. It seemed difficult at that time, because there were a lot of unknowns surrounding Whittingham’s success at Ann Arbor. But the new look of the football team has appealed to Cartwright.

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“The team looked great out there,” Cartwright said after a recent visit. “They were competing, the coaches were pushing them, and it looked like a team that was having fun, and all wanted it as badly as one another. Their offense allows me to showcase everything that I have.”

Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham has developed a good relationship with Anthony during his unofficial visits. Freddie showed Anthony some Utah film to give him an idea of how Michigan would use him in the offense.

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“My relationship with the new coaching staff was very easy to build,” he said. I feel like I have a great relationship with them already, even with the time that they have been there, and it’s only going to get better from here.”

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“I’ll be back for an official for sure, and they will also be in for a home visit.”

Getting Cartwright will be a big win for Whittingham. His commitment will be the second they get from the state, which is crucial for the head coach to build a name for himself in the region. Cartwright has great athleticism and can be a great option to back a dynamic QB like Bryce Underwood.

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However, Cartwright is not a done deal just yet.

Heavyweights in the line up to challenge Michigan for Anthony Cartwright

Cartwright has offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, across his strong prep career. According to On3, the Spartans have the next best chances of landing the TE.

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LSU is on a strong pursuit of Cartwright and has locked in a multi-day stay from April 17–19. Meanwhile, he has also scheduled unofficial visits with Michigan State and Miami.

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Then there’s Oregon. The Ducks are also building momentum through unofficial visits and have scheduled an official visit for June. Dan Lanning is not backing down this season.

“I feel like the culture excites me because it’s clear everybody wants to achieve the same goals there, and that’s what you need to be successful, and to have teammates and coaches pushing you every day is going to create success,” Cartwright said of his trip to Eugene.

With top recruiters like Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, and Dan Lanning in the mix, can Kyle Whittingham give them a tough competition for this local prospect? We’ll have to wait and watch.