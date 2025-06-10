4-Star Bowe Bentley Breaks Silence on College Football Future Amid Intense Battle Between 2 SEC Powerhouses

The 4-star QB, Bowe Bentley of the 2026 class, has been throwing some downright explosive numbers, and he’s got the arm talent to make scouts take notice. At 6-foot-2 and approximately 200 pounds, Bentley has the classic build of a contemporary QB. Last year, Bentley guided Celina High to a 16-0 season and a Texas 4A Division I state title, accumulating more than 4,200 total yards and 63 touchdowns as a junior. Coaches talk about his work ethic and leadership skills nonstop, and his highlight reels are filled with deep bombs, tight-window throws, and Houdini-like escapes from would-be tacklers. Recent reports have focused on Bentley’s official trips and his dwindling list of finalists.

Following a whirlwind series of campus visits—stops at Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, and Florida State. He’s narrowed his choices to his top two schools: LSU and Oklahoma, according to On3. “Both schools have laid out very clear plans for how I fit in the future,” Bentley told On3. “They are great staff who have helped me and my family understand how I can win a championship and keep growing and developing.” This is his opportunity to be the next great signal-caller in their illustrious histories.

This is a developing story…