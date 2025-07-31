4-Star Bryson Beaver Explains Abrupt Oregon Flip Weeks After Ditching Boise State’s Spencer Danielson

Dia Bell, Jared Curtis, Faizon Brandon, and Keisean Henderson — guess what’s common amongst these names? Well, they’re all top QBs in the 2026 recruiting cycle and have already committed to their respective teams. Bell to Texas, Curtis to Georgia, Brandon to Tennessee, and Henderson to Houston. There are several other names too on this list, and all have carried an unworldly hype ever since their sophomore seasons at least. But if you had looked at the list a month back, you wouldn’t have found the name, Bryson Beaver, on it. And it was not without reason.

Despite accumulating 6,458 yards in high school, Beaver didn’t get the attention of major Power 5 programs initially. The offers were modest from programs like Fresno State, San Diego State, and Northern Arizona. That’s why the 6’3 and 200 lb QB at the time chose what was best at the time and announced his commitment to Boise State.

It was a significantly huge move for the QB, since Boise State, despite being a G-5 program, was coming off their first-ever playoffs, and the future looked relatively bright for the 3-star QB. However, months after committing to the Broncos in April, one game changed the whole trajectory of Beaver’s career.

It was just the start, because when the Elite 11 finals came on June 17th, there was no defense capable of stopping Beaver as the QB gave aggressive competition to other QBs like Dia Bell. “He flashed arguably the strongest arm of all finalists during drill work in Day 1 and made a handful of more impressive throws we saw in his pro day workout on Day 2,” said Charles Power of On3 about Beaver’s performance. Now, after the incredible performances? According to many scouts and analysts, the performances have propelled the QB to national attention, and Bryson Beaver reflects on the whole journey.

Beaver appeared on the ‘ScoopDuck’ podcast’s 30th July episode and talked about why he chose Oregon and decommitted from Boise State. “I was committed to Boise, and I was trying to deal with it the best I could. Like other schools calling me and so like me and my parents were talking about a lot cuz I didn’t want to be disloyal to Boise,” said Beaver. So, after having an honest conversation with head coach Spencer Danielson, Beaver finally decommitted from Boise State. However, according to the QB, the experience and the attention he got after the decommitment and after the Elite 11 finals were “overwhelming,” as he says.

“It was also a little overwhelming at the time… Like I had a lot of people calling me, and I was like it was a really fun time. But I’m glad I feel Oregon was like the first school after I decommitted to hit me up. And I threw for him, and that’s kind of when everything got started,” said Bryson. As for Oregon, they didn’t extend that offer without seeing for themselves the talent the QB had to offer. And so, Beaver showcased his talent at a recruiting camp later to Will Stein. The performance? Let’s just say Oregon’s decided not to wait on Ryder Lyons.

Bryson Beaver’s incredible showing at Oregon’s camp impressed Will Stein.

In June, after the Elite 11 Finals, Bryson went to a recruiting camp and threw for Oregon’s coaching staff, including OC Will Stein. It was a showing no one had expected, and the Ducks quickly extended him an offer. It was something too tempting to refuse, given Oregon’s NIL capability and the power to contend for the national championship. The result then was apparent.

“After speaking with Coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process. This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us,” wrote Bryson on his X account, and within less than 24 hours, committed to Oregon on 25th June.

Despite being committed to Oregon, Bryson has still received offers from other teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, and LSU. However, despite these offers, the Murrieta, California, native plans to stay loyal to Oregon and Dan Lanning. Now, with that in mind, Oregon’s QB plans for the 2026 cycle seem to be over, and the class with Bryson Beaver’s commitment sits at 7th position nationally with 3 five-star commits already roped in by Dan Lanning.