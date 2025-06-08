4-Star DL Earnest Rankins Announces Top 4 College Football Destinations Ft. SEC and B1G Powerhouses

Earnest Rankins, the towering defensive lineman from Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Georgia, has been making serious waves in the world of college football recruiting as a member of the 2026 class. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 260 pounds, he’s got the size and versatility that college coaches dream about. Alabama is also in the mix, in part because of Rankins’ family ties in Birmingham, and Texas has remained loyal since extending an early offer earlier this year. Mississippi State is another institution that is courting his interest. For Rankins, the decision won’t come down to prestige alone, he’s seeking a football program that has a sense of family, a cohesive coaching staff, and an energetic community.

While official tackle and sack totals are hard to come by, his impact can be quantified by how the run defense transformed when he arrived on the team. Coaches and scouts both praise his speed for a man his size, his motor, and his knack for changing games without always filling up the stat sheet. During his recent interview with Florida State Sports on June 8, Rankins revealed his top four schools. He had positive things to say about the family culture at Florida State, the young and down-to-earth coaching staff at Auburn, the local appeal of Georgia, and the University of Texas. “How do you feel about them now, following this official visit?” Florida State reporters inquire.

“[FSU] Definitely in my top four,” he said, “very high energy coaching over there[in FSU], 6:00 in the morning he [Mike Norvell is up [for you]…..I like it,” and you knew he was sincere. The atmosphere wasn’t staged, either. Head coach Mike Norvell was up and at it at 6 a.m. with full-steam-ahead energy, and that set the tone for the entire visit.HC Norvell asked Rankins what kind of player he wants to be. Rankins was very direct with his reply; he said, “Great.” A large portion of the visit involved his time with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. “Well, we sat for like an hour, you know, he[Terrance] showed me like on my tape where I could be improved,” Rankins says about Terrance. Now, that’s the FSU staff for you, always giving their complete attention. Knighton encouraged him to improve on his extension, demonstrating that FSU isn’t just recruiting him, but they are also committed to his development.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following his exciting trip to Florida State, Earnest Rankins is equally impressed by the Auburn Tigers. Auburn has been pursuing Rankins with great fervor, and following his official visit to The Plains, it’s evident that they’ve left a deep impression. Rankins added, “It set a good tone, I know what to look for with these other visits when I go. I would say Auburn did a great job hosting me.” Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams has been spearheading the charge in Rankins’ recruitment. The two have developed a nice rapport over the last few months.

Up next, Rankins is looking forward to seeing how the Bulldogs match up against the other elite programs recruiting him between June 13-15. What makes this trip even more interesting is the rapport Rankins has been establishing with Georgia’s coaching staff, particularly coach Tray Scott. “Coach Tray was like ‘Big Rank’ and he calls me ‘Big Rank’ and he said ‘Big Rank, I need you’ and he kept talking to me. I’ve built a relationship with them over the years,” Rankins said. He has spoken of the admiration he has for Coach Scott’s cultivation of NFL players and the family-oriented environment Kirby Smart has created in Athens. He can’t wait to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the facilities, catching up with more of the players, and getting a sense of the team’s atmosphere.

The University of Texas will host him in the second week of June, and Rankins is a primary defensive lineman target they have for that weekend. Rankins, who has already impressed on his visits to Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State, wants to determine what Texas has in store. In the interview, Rankins revealed he plans to finalise his decision either on July 3rd or 4th.

Who will win the Earnest Rankins race?

If you’re following the Earnest Rankins recruitment saga, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives us a pretty clear look at where things stand. Georgia is currently the frontrunner, holding a 38.2% chance of landing the star defensive lineman. No wonder: Athens is just a short drive away from Rankins’ residence, and the Bulldogs’ tradition of producing blue-chip defensive players under Tray Scott is unmatched. Auburn is in second place at 28%, behind Georgia. Auburn has rolled out the red carpet for Rankins, and he’s not shy about how much he admires Auburn’s coaching staff, particularly defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Florida State completes the top three with a 14.6% shot. Following a frenetic official visit, Rankins departed Tallahassee with the Seminoles solidly in his top four. He enjoyed the atmosphere, the coaching staff’s enthusiasm, and the vision for his future. Purdue is at 12.1%, which is somewhat unexpected, but the Boilermakers have been aggressive. Nevertheless, they lag behind the big three. And what about Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and the others? They’re all below 1% in the RPM, which means they’re on the outside looking in—at least for now. Rankin’s visit to OSU during the second week of June can alter that ranking.

So, who’s most likely to win the Rankins sweepstakes? If you’re betting today, Georgia has the edge. The Bulldogs’ proximity, program prestige, and defensive line pedigree make them the team to beat. But with official visits still on deck and Rankins playing things close to the vest, Auburn and Florida State are very much in the hunt.