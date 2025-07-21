4-Star George Lamons Jr.’s Top 3 Landing Spots Revealed After Surprise Texas A&M Decommitment



It’s not every day a top-60 prospect pumps the brakes on his commitment this early in the cycle. But when the No. 2 tight end in the 2027 class hits pause, it’s bound to send some ripples through the recruiting world. George Lamons Jr., a 6-foot-4 matchup headache out of Quitman, Georgia, has officially backed off his pledge to Texas A&M, and if you’re a fan of any SEC contender, your ears should be perking up.

Lamons was one of the cornerstones of A&M’s 2027 class. A dynamic pass-catcher with the size to line up at tight end but the speed and production of a true wideout, he had already racked up over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore at Brooks County. That kind of tape doesn’t stay unnoticed. Now, with Lamons reopening his recruitment, the chase is wide open, and three schools are out front.

“Four-star 2027 TE George Lamons Jr., No. 56 in the ESPN Junior 300, has decommitted from Texas A&M,” ESPN’s Eli Lederman reported on Twitter. Lamons himself confirmed it in an interview with Rivals, saying, “I just want to slow my process down. I want to look hard and navigate the process better.” The timing might surprise some, but to Lamons, it’s about clarity—not drama. “Right now, LSU and Georgia Tech,” he said when asked who’s standing out. “Alex Mathis from Georgia Tech has been calling me. Also, when I took the visit to LSU, it really made me think about my next steps. I like how they plan on using me in the offense.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So the thing is Lamons is listed as a tight end on most recruiting sites, but schools aren’t treating him like a traditional one. That 6’4”, 218-pound frame? It’s built to block if needed, but it’s his fluid route-running, YAC ability, and nose for the end zone that have coaches eyeing him as a WR1-type. Georgia, Georgia Tech, and LSU each see something different in Lamons, and that’s what makes this race so fascinating. Georgia’s in-state pull is strong. Georgia Tech is on the rise, selling a vision of building something special. And LSU? They’re already mapping out exactly where he fits in their high-octane system.

In the end, Lamons’ next move could be the domino that reshapes an entire class. A&M now has a gap to fill, while three hungry programs are circling a unicorn of a prospect. He’s not rushing. He’s being deliberate. But make no mistake: wherever Lamons lands, it’s going to matter. Are you following this one closely? Because you probably should be.





ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s a wide receiver, not a tight end

For all the labels being tossed around, George Lamons Jr. wants to set the record straight. He’s not looking to play tight end at the next level. In fact, he’s been playing out wide and plans to keep it that way. “I play receiver. Most of my offers are as a wide receiver,” Lamons said. “I don’t know where the tight end comes from. I think I have maybe about two or three offers at tight end.” The clarity adds a new wrinkle to his recruitment, especially for schools still figuring out how to deploy his rare blend of size and speed.

Lamons has the physical makeup of a mismatch nightmare. But it’s what he does on the field that makes him a top-tier prospect. He led Brooks County to the Georgia Class A Division II title game. His stats earned him All-American recognition and solidified his national ranking: No. 81 overall, No. 5 tight end, and No. 12 in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Despite the TE label, Lamons’ tape tells a different story. His footwork, release, and top-end speed make him a legitimate threat on the outside. “Yeah, I plan on playing receiver at the next level, though,” he emphasized. For programs like Georgia Tech, LSU, and Georgia, all of which are in the mix, this positional clarity could be the deciding factor in how they pitch their offense to him. With Lamons now back on the market, expect offensive coordinators to come calling with very specific plans to feature him as a true wideout.