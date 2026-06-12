4-Star Georgia Prospect ‘Very Interested’ in Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Following Official Visit

Georgia made 4-star 2028 prospect Merrick Ham a major target in January 2026, since the Bulldogs extended an offer. Getting that offer for the in-state prospect, who plays right in Kirby Smart’s backyard at Marietta High School, was a milestone, given his grandparents are Georgia fans. But a B1G powerhouse, Michigan, is now in the mix, and the 4-star edge rusher showed excitement after securing an offer from the Wolverines.

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“I’m very interested in Michigan. I really like Coach Powell and his demeanor, and the Big House is sick!” Ham wrote on X after landing a scholarship offer following his visit to Ann Arbor, as reported by 247Sports’ Brice Marich on June 11, 2026.

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Michigan DEs coach Lewis Powell extended the offer to the 4-star 2028 Edge, and his recruiting pitch stands out to Ham, allowing the Wolverines to be a top contender in this recruitment race alongside Georgia.

“I was in a meeting with Coach Powell when he told me, and obviously, I was super excited about it because Michigan is a true blue blood,” said Ham to The Michigan Insider after landing the offer. “Yeah, he stood out to me just because of his approach with the players and how he interacted with my family. He told me a lot about Coach Whitt and how much he believes in him and the rest of the staff.”

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Securing Ham won’t be easy. SEC programs, in particular, Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee, are pushing hard. His breakout sophomore 2025 season (40 tackles, 14 TFLs) at Marietta makes him a priority. Georgia’s home-state advantage makes this a steep climb for Michigan.

“When I got the UGA offer, I didn’t even know what to say. Obviously, I called my parents first thing and then my grandparents, who are huge Georgia fans. I know that Georgia football is held to a higher standard than the rest of the country, and it shows on the field with the dominance across recent years,” said Ham to DawgPost, as reported by Matt DeBary in January.

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Considering the personal ties of Ham with the Bulldogs, luring him away from the Peach State is a tough job for Michigan despite its strong push. To make matters worse for the Wolverines, Notre Dame is firmly in the mix and showed interest in the 4-star talent. So beating Georgia isn’t enough to secure Ham for Michigan.

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Michigan has to beat Notre Dame, too

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound 2028 prospect has a family tie with the Irish. However, Merrick Ham’s performance at the Irish Invasion camp in June 2026 is a reason for Notre Dame’s entry into this recruitment race. Even the Irish extended a scholarship offer to the Georgia DE prospect.

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“I honestly don’t remember,” said Ham to Irish Sports Daily after getting the offer. “I remember I was hyped up. My mom said she knew just by looking at me. He [Notre Dame DE coach Charlie Partridge] pulled me over after camp. He was like, ‘Man, you had a heck of a camp, and now you have an offer.'”

Before getting the offer, Ham knew about the Irish because his uncle, Paul Duncan, played as a Notre Dame OL. “I have a lot of family ties up here. It’s a great program. It’s Notre Dame. It’s one of the best,” added Ham.

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June 5 was his first visit to the campus, and it stands out to the 4-star 2028 DE. “I loved campus,” said Ham. “Obviously, all the things, Touchdown Jesus and the Grotto. It’s really cool. It’s really unique to Notre Dame. It definitely stood out.”

The next move belongs to Ham, and the clock is ticking for all three programs.