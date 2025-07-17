4-Star IOL Breck Kolojay’s College Football Destination Almost Confirmed in Latest Intel

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Breck Kolojay is a behemoth on the interior offensive line. The IMG Academy standout, originally from Colorado, isn’t just known for his size. His technique, motor, and consistency in creating space for his teammates have made him one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the 2026 class. He is rated a four-star by 247Sports Composite and the No. 20 interior offensive lineman nationally. Kolojay has attracted offers from nearly every top program in the Big Ten and SEC. With 38 scholarship offers to his name, it’s no wonder his final decision has become one of the more intriguing recruitment sagas of the cycle.

Breck Kolojay has made official visits to Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and most recently, USC. Early predictions pegged Miami and Georgia as the frontrunners, with the Hurricanes currently holding a 70.7% chance per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, USC has emerged as a legitimate threat. On the July 16 episode of USC LAFB, the host, Ryan Dyrud, pointed out that USC is climbing quietly behind the scenes.

“I would not be shocked if an announcement and a commitment do come here rather quickly. Will it be today? Will it be tomorrow? Will it be this week? I don’t know. I don’t have any information on that. And I’m not confirming anything, but I do think based on what I’ve heard in conversations, I think USC is in a really, really good spot,” Dyrud said.

USC only officially offered Breck Kolojay in April, much later than many of the programs chasing his signature. But the Trojans, led by offensive line coach Zach Hanson and head coach Lincoln Riley, have made up ground at a rapid pace. Kolojay was on campus for his official visit on June 17, and what could’ve been just a routine pitch quickly turned into a major turning point.

The Trojans are known to operate stealthily in some recruitments, and this may be one of them. Chad Simmons of On3 also confirmed that Kolojay has begun narrowing his list down now to four schools, and USC is very much still in the mix. One of USC’s biggest recruiting wins in 2026 has been five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, ranked as the No. 2 OT in the country and Breck Kolojay’s teammate at IMG Academy.

“…the ties with USC obviously are great. So, I won’t rehash that a ton, but just really quickly, he plays at IMG Academy. Teammates and roommates or was roommates at least last season, with USC commit Keenyi Pepe. So obviously close ties there,” Dyrud added. Adding Kolojay could really bolster the Trojans’ O-line in the class of 2026.

Breck Kolojay could solidify USC’s O-Line class of 2026

Beyond Pepe, USC’s 2026 offensive line class is a powerhouse. The group already features six commits, three tackles, and three interior linemen, including Esun Tafa, a four-star guard from Utah ranked No. 10 at his position, and Vlad Dyakonov, one of the biggest risers in this recruiting cycle. Adding Kolojay would not only bolster the unit, but it would also give USC four interior linemen in the class, with enough versatility to shuffle players as needed.

It’s the kind of flexibility USC has been lacking in the trenches in recent years. With Big Ten play on the horizon, stacking talent with both size and adaptability is a must. Kolojay’s potential role in that group can’t be understated. As it stands, USC’s class of 2026 is already ranked No. 1 in the country. Adding Breck Kolojay would not only solidify the offensive line as the strength of the class but also send a message to national rivals that USC is back to dominating the line of scrimmage.

As Ryan Dyrud emphasized in his recent analysis, “I would not be shocked if an announcement and a commitment do come here rather quickly… it could be sooner than we think.” That momentum makes USC a legitimate dark horse for Kolojay’s signature.

If the Trojans manage to pull off this late surge and beat out the likes of Georgia and Miami, Kolojay could be the cherry on top of a historic haul in the trenches. From youth football in Colorado to the elite ranks of IMG Academy, his journey may just lead him to the Coliseum.