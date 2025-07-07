4-Star Jett Thomalla Reveals Favourite Alabama QB Isn’t Who He Looks Up To

When Jett Thomalla announced his commitment to Alabama, it wasn’t just another big-time recruit pledging to a powerhouse. It was a full-circle moment for a kid who grew up watching the Crimson Tide dominate Saturdays. Now, he gets to be part of the very tradition he once looked up to. When asked how he felt about the commitment, he said, “I was pretty stressed, like leading up to the commitment, just like making a decision on either Iowa State, staying with them, or coming to Alabama.” For Jett, this commitment is more than just a football decision; it’s stepping into a story he’s been following for most of his life.

Growing up in the late 2010s, Jett would have seen the golden era of Alabama QBs. Starting from Jalen Hurts making plays as a freshman, to Tua Tagovailoa’s heroic walk-off in the national championship, to Mac Jones putting together a near-flawless title run in 2020. These players changed the way fans view the game. Then, the QB who changed everything for Jett walked in.

During an exclusive interview on Waaaay Offsides’ YouTube channel, Jett was asked about his favorite Alabama quarterback. Without hesitating, he said, “I really like Bryce. His demeanor, too. He’s a really cool guy. Clutchest QB we’ve ever had.” Bryce Young was a different player back in the college football days. In the 2021 Iron Bowl against Auburn, Bryce Young orchestrated a game-saving 97-yard touchdown, leading to a 24-22 victory in four overtimes. He didn’t just win games; he made pressure moments look easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryce’s collegiate resume speaks for itself. From being Alabama’s first-ever QB to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021 to leading the team to the national title, he gave his everything to the team. Through consistent performances, he earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce, showcasing their belief in the player.

AD

But, as he might have thought, his NFL career hasn’t been up to the mark yet. He had a passer rating of 73.7 with 2877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 16 games. His time at Alabama remains a gold standard. Jett would try to draw inspiration from Bryce, rather than replicating him. The 4-star recruit will get a lot of time to prove his worth in his rookie season. With a Crimson Tide future ahead of him, Jett has a blueprint. How soon he finds his way into the game is something the fans will have to wait and see.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jett Thomalla reveals the star QB he models his game after

As a QB, Jett Thomalla completed 69.6% of his passes for 3663 yards and 47 touchdowns with three interceptions as a junior. When asked about what makes him a valuable QB, he said, “Like you said, just being able to sling it down the field is a big, big thing in my game. One thing I’d say is kind of just pocket movement. I feel like Coach Ken told me this too, like once a D lineman’s rushing at me, kind of just move naturally in the pocket. Just avoiding the pressure, and stepping up and all that stuff and really just keeping my eyes downfield when I also do that to throw it deep or check it down and whatnot.”

While Jett will be looking forward to joining Alabama with an amazing stat line, the player he models his game after has never played a snap in Tuscaloosa. Interestingly, he is a part of Bama’s fiercest rivals. Yet, when he spoke about Joe Burrow and his mentality, his strong admiration for him was visible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I like to watch Joe Burrow. He’s my favorite quarterback. Just like his patience and demeanor. He’s kind of like a humble guy like me. I’d say I’m a humble guy. So, just watching him pretty much how he does everything. He’s a good he’s a good guy to look up to,” said Jett in the same interview.

It’s not an unusual choice. Burrow’s rise from a transfer from Ohio State to LSU to Heisman winner and No. 1 overall 2020 Draft pick speaks volumes about his performance. With the post-Saban era, QBs like Jett will be highly valuable for Alabama.