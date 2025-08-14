4-Star Kaeden Scott Names Clear Front-Runner in Battle Between 2 SEC Powerhouses

Kaeden Scott, a towering 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from San Antonio’s Roosevelt High School, has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. Schools are throwing scholarship offers everywhere in Scott’s recruitment. The chase for Scott has been nothing short of a wild recruiting effort because of his size, particularly, as that has been a major attraction.

And there are two programs fighting to secure this star OL. Oh, and they are not just programs; they are the best of the SEC, one of the powerhouses of the conference. That’s correct! And now, after several months of visits, conversations, and extensive recruiting, it is down to the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. Both programs are pulling out all of the stops in order to get this blue-chip talent.

Scott has explored College Station on multiple occasions while taking in the game-day experience at Kyle Field and engaging with the coaching staff. His relationship with offensive line coach Adam Cushing is notably close, and Christy Scott, Scott’s mom, has gone out of her way to laud Texas A&M. As we said, Scott has built a strong connection with Adam Cushing, and his family has noticed. “We’ve been very impressed by Texas A&M,” Christy Scott, Kaeden’s mother, told Rivals.

“We are in contact daily. Texas A&M is making it hard for other teams … I tell you.” She added, “I love Coach Cushing because he is a straightforward guy and tells you it like it is. Coach Elko has that football uncle vibe you’ve gotta love.” Scott himself is all-in on the Aggies’ energy. “Texas A&M is on fire,” he said. Listening to these reactions and praises, one thing’s for sure: other programs will have to fight hard to sway a recruit who’s already developing strong ties on and off the field.

The Rivals Industry Ranking has Scott at No. 175 overall and No. 24 in Texas in 2027. And honestly, these numbers barely do him justice. As we mentioned earlier, Scott is 6 feet 7 inches, with an SEC-ready mentality, exactly what programs dream of in an offensive tackle. If everything keeps going his way, he might be heading to College Station, where this towering talent can help upgrade A&M with an advantage in the trenches for years to come. That said, recruiting is a rollercoaster, and not everything in A&M’s 2027 class has gone smoothly, so there is still a lot of work to do.

Texas A&M faces recruiting hurdle after 4-star TE decommitment

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies recently encountered a curveball in their 2027 recruiting class. Four-star dual tight end/wide receiver George Lamons Jr. committed to the Aggies as a highly coveted recruit in April 2025, but chose to reopen his recruitment on July 21. Lamons Jr. is 6 feet 4 inches and 215 pounds and was the only decent prospect in the Aggies’ class. And losing him definitely hurts. Going through all these things, especially as a coach, makes you feel how hard recruiting can be.

On July 21, CFB insider Hayes Fawcett posted on IG, “BREAKING: Four-Star WR George Lamons (2027) has Decommitted from Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals.ig.” Lamons’ decommitment came after a visit to LSU, which seemed to influence his decision-making process. In an interview with Rivals, Lamons expressed his desire to slow down his recruitment and explore his options more thoroughly. He mentioned that LSU, along with Georgia Tech, had been making a strong impression on him.

Moving forward, Texas A&M has some things to work through in order to recover from Lamons’ decommitment. The good news? Kaeden Scott’s commitment is looking like a “done deal,” which would be a big win for Elko. But let’s be real, the Aggies can’t rely on just one big get. They need to keep stacking their 2027 class because in today’s college football, recruiting is everything. Every visit and every offer matters, and Elko knows he cannot slow down if he wants to continue building momentum.