4-Star Michigan Commit Makes Major Sherrone Moore Admission After Turning Down 2 Powerhouses

The Michigan Wolverines have quietly built a monster team in the 2026 cycle. Since mid-May, Sherrone Moore and his staff have flipped the switch and added over ten commitments. They’ve also entered the top 10 in the 2026 recruiting class rankings. But it’s not just about quantity. There’s blue-chip quality on both sides of the ball, especially at wide receiver, where the Wolverines might have the edge over most of their Big Ten peers.

The latest headline addition to their wide receiver room is Travis Johnson out of Chesapeake, Virginia. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout committed to Michigan on the Fourth of July, choosing the Wolverines over 25 power conference teams, including Penn State and South Carolina. Michigan really is doing something right this recruiting season. Ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect and the No. 23 WR, Johnson has been one of Michigan’s top targets for about two years now. His commitment was largely driven by the coaching staff, especially Sherrone Moore, who did what he does best, which is to make people feel at home.

“It’s different, really getting to play with an African-American coach,” Johnson said in an interview with EJ Holland of On3. “So, he’s one of one, and yeah, Coach Moore, he’s one of us for real. He’s definitely a good guy to hang around with, a good guy to be around with. I can’t wait to go down there and spend the next three to four years down there.” That kind of connection is what makes Sherrone Moore a rising star in the coaching ranks. He knows how to connect with the recruits. And that’s how Michigan’s WR room is star-stacked with 4-star Zion Robinson, 3-star Jaylen Pile, and now Travis Johnson.

But Moore wasn’t the only one building that bond. Johnson spoke highly of wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy too. “Coach Bellamy is just—he’s another one of us,” he said. “Most of the times we talk it’s not even about football, it’s just about life. We play the game with each other… it’s a great time to have Coach Bell.” Johnson also noted that Michigan always treated him like a priority throughout the process. During an unofficial visit, Johnson said, “What stood out was the people. They always treat me as a priority. Coach Bell, Coach Moore.’

In terms of production, Johnson is every bit as impressive as his rankings suggest. He caught 63 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, helping lead Oscar Smith to a perfect 15-0 record and a Virginia Class 6A state title. Now, he becomes the latest statement pickup for a Michigan staff that’s building an extremely formidable team, but with relationships at the heart of it.

The Bryce Underwood effect

If there’s one face of Michigan, right now, apart from Sherrone Moore, it’s five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. His presence alone is changing the game for the Wolverines, not just in terms of talent, but as a catalyst for others jumping on board. For Travis Johnson, Michigan’s newest four-star wide receiver commit, the chance to catch passes from Underwood was part of the pitch.

“He’s very genuine,” Johnson said. “He’s a leader on the field and off the field. He’s just a great person. I can’t wait to spend a lot of time around him.” Johnson added that Underwood was involved in multiple visits and that seeing him throw live sealed the deal. “I’m very excited. He can definitely spin it.” For a big-bodied receiver like Johnson, that arm talent is a perfect fit.

There’s also a growing bond among Michigan’s Virginia pipeline. Johnson joins fellow VA natives Andre Clarke and Markel Dabney in Ann Arbor, and he’s already feeling it. “They’re blowing up my phone right now, so I’ll get back to them in a little bit,” he laughed. “It’s definitely a bond. I can’t wait to be around them more.” As Michigan keeps stacking talent, it’s not just the coaching staff doing the heavy lifting; recruits like Underwood are helping shape a class that could define Sherrone Moore’s early era.