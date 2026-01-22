4-Star Michigan Target Sends Strong Message to Kyle Whittingham as Big ten Rival Makes Strong Push

The fallout from the Sherrone Moore saga led to multiple Michigan decommitments, but while Kyle Whittingham is now in charge, the program is beginning to steady itself. While the 2026 class is set, the Wolverines are working to shape their 2027 roster.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines extended an offer to four-star DL Jermiah Williams. The standout prospect is already eyeing a visit to Ann Arbor. “I heard a lot of great things about their program,” he said in a conversation with 247Sports. “I’m excited to build a relationship with the coaches.”

Now, with the January portal winding up, Michigan is focusing on recruiting prospects from the Class of 2027. On Thursday, Rivals’ Adam Gorney shared that Michigan coaches traveled to Southern California to scout talent. One of the stops- Tustin High School, where they were hoping to secure the commitment of three recruits (on defense). While eyeing to flip Oklahoma commit Taven Epps, the Wolverines also extended their offers to Jon Ioane and Williams.

Williams is coming off a breakout sophomore season after recording 40 tackles, of which 16 resulted in loss of yards. Furthermore, he chipped in 10 sacks and three touchdowns. Not just that, he also plays baseball and competes in track and field. Along with strength, Williams also brings impressive speed and agility.

“Always been a fan of that Michigan defensive style, that physical ball, but coaches just kept it as real as they could and just were telling us that it’s a great place for big physical ball,” Ioane said per Gorney’s report.

“I could definitely see myself fitting into a school like them; I know they are a school that has my type of play style.”

Given his talents, the Wolverines are working hard to secure his commitment.

In 2025, Michigan’s D-line played well, with Derrick Moore and Rayshaun Benny anchoring the defensive wall. Despite Moore becoming the seventh player in program history to record 10 sacks in one season, Michigan eventually ranked No. 23 in team sacks.

Williams’ talents can help make an impact on that front. Although Williams will require another two years to graduate from high school, Michigan is investing early. The competition has already become intense. His freshman season got him double-digit scholarships. and it’s not ending anytime soon.

Jeremiah Williams secures interest from Lincoln Riley’s USC

Jeremiah Williams has interest from Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, and others. Right now, Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans, who boast the No. 1 Class of 2026 recruiting class, have the leverage in his recruitment (31.6% per On3’s recruiting prediction machine).

Williams was on campus during the rivalry matchup against UCLA and left the stadium pretty impressed.

“It was just a great experience seeing the whole community come out just to support both teams, if not just one team,” he shared with USCFootball.com. “It was just a great crowd to be around.”

So far, Williams has also visited Miami and Arizona State, adding more competition for Michigan.

“You can tell the players really love coach Dillingham. They play hard for him, so I’m really high on ASU right now,” he said of ASU, according to On3.

He was further impressed by the campus and the coaching staff at Miami during his visit in October. Right now, he still has plenty of time to mull over his future school and is expected to announce his commitment in his senior year.

With more than 25 programs vying for his recruitment, it will be tough for Michigan to secure his pledge.