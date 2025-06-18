4-Star Oscar Rios Make Big Arizona Admission After Emotional Ode to Family Roots

“A great human being and just a person that wants the best for their teammates and just a playmaker on and off the field.” That’s Oscar Rios describing what his future team gets. And who knows, Arizona might be the lucky one to land this elite 4-star QB. June’s been good to Brent Brennan on the recruitment trail with six commitments. But the Wildcats are still eyeing what could be their most important one yet. So it’s no wonder why the focus is shifting to this dual-threat phenom out of Downey, California.

Oscar Rios’ coveted status is clear. He’s a 2025 Elite 11 finalist and the West Coast’s top uncommitted signal-caller. And now, he’s down to just two schools—Arizona and UCLA.

In the June 17th episode of 247Sports, he opened up just enough to let Arizona fans dream. Sitting down with national analyst Tom Loy and director of scouting Andrew Ivins, the 6’3”, 175-pound QB highlighted his bond with the Wildcats’ staff. “Just the relationship I built with them. Coach [Brent] Brennan and Coach [Seth] Doege,” he said. “Coach Doege is my guy; I can talk about him all day as we built a relationship that’s more than a coach, so just being out there this past weekend, we felt good as a family.” And that family line could be the driving factor in his decision.

The buzz is real, as Arizona currently leads the On3 RPM at 23.5%. And with a .9276 rating, Oscar Rios would be the highest-rated QB to commit to the Wildcats since Shea Patterson in 2016, who eventually chose Ole Miss. He could be a redshirt QB learning behind Noah Fifita in 2026 and take over in 2027. With a 65.2 percent completion rate for 5,909 passing yards, 53 TDs, 1,640 rushing yards, and 21 scores, the numbers say he’s built for it.

via Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 28: Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats throws under pressure from the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

But Arizona still faces tough competition from his dream school growing up, which is UCLA. And he still has high hopes for the Bruins. “Coach Tino, he knows what he’s talking about. He’s a great human being, and just staying at home is a big plus,” Oscar Rios said. “Coach Foster is doing big things out there. Got a bunch of commits this past two-three weeks. So it’s been going good for sure.”

He’s the No. 12 QB and the No. 21 player out of the state of California. So DeShaun Foster, who’s focused on keeping in-state talent home, is going to push real hard for him. On June 27, on his decision date, one of them is going to walk away with a game-changing face of their 2026 class. As for Rios, his family roots would be his greatest push for greatness.

Oscar Rios knows the expectations that come from his family roots

For Oscar Rios, his passion is fueled by family, culture, and a desire to represent. That internal tug-of-war gets even deeper when he starts talking about what really drives him. And it’s not just wins and scholarship offers.

“My dad is really competitive,” he told Tom Loy. “Anything he does is just full-go, so I’m always going to try to replicate him and be the best I can be.” His father hails from Sinaloa, Mexico. His mother, a Panamanian-American, was raised in Compton. That blend of cultures is part of his unique storyline, as this week, he became one of the first Hispanic quarterbacks to compete in the prestigious Elite 11 Finals.

“That’s what drives me the most,” Oscar Rios said. “Being one of the first Hispanics out there could be one of the best out there. That’s what drives me a lot. I try to be the best I can, and whenever things get hard, I think of that, my Hispanic community, and everything.” Andrew Ivins described him as a “lanky dual-threat talent of Mexican-Panamanian descent” with energy and accuracy in motion. But it’s the QB’s sense of purpose that separates him from the pack.

Arizona’s been here before. Remember Elite 11 alum Robert McDaniel, who flipped to UCLA before bolting for San Jose State? This time, Brent Brennan hopes the family-first vibe with Oscar Rios sticks.