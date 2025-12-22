4-Star OSU Commit Makes Ryan Day’s Job Easier With Latest Public Move

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t have to lose sleep over the 2027 class. When 4-star LB Quinton Cypher pledged to Ohio State on Friday over Alabama, Miami, and Georgia, he had no idea he got a star player who recruits as aggressively as the staff. Because just two days later, he’s already going viral with his class.

“BUCKEYE?!?!!!?” Quinton Cypher commented on X on December 21.

This came in response to Hayes Fawcett’s post reporting that 2027 OT Layton von Brandt is down to 8 Schools.

“The 6’6 270 OT from Middletown, DE is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300,” the Rivals recruiting analyst reported. “Where Should He Go?”

Quinton Cypher’s message was short, loud, and intentional. A big win for Ryan Day who landed a peer recruiter who understands how modern recruiting momentum works.

Layton von Brandt is a 6’6, 270-pound OT from Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink. He is ranked No. 48 overall and No. 6 nationally at his position in the 2027 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the top-ranked player in Delaware. Originally committed to Penn State, he reopened his recruitment following James Franklin’s firing.

On Sunday, von Brandt revealed his final eight programs which include Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, LSU, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Auburn. It is a list loaded with offensive line pedigree. It is also a list where the Buckeyes now have visible traction, not just from coaches, but from future teammates already wearing the logo publicly.

“My recruitment is still open, so I’m interested in building a relationship with anyone that wants to build one with me,” he told Rivals earlier this month. “Where that goes in the future, only time will tell.”

Relationships at this stage are not built solely through visits and calls. They are built through constant peer contact, and Cypher, who committed early, confident in Ohio State’s vision and his own place in it, has already stepped into that role. Ranked No. 192 overall and No. 11 linebacker nationally in the 2027 class, he brings both production and profile. From Raleigh’s Millbrook High School, he has been a varsity starter since his freshman season and has posted at least 155 tackles in three straight years. As a junior in 2025, he finished with 181 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

Cypher’s commitment also allows Ohio State to be selective moving forward. The Buckeyes signed three 4-star LBs in the 2026 class including Cincere Johnson, CJ Sanna, and Braxton Rembert, giving linebackers coach James Laurinaitis flexibility in roster construction. Cypher now becomes the foundation piece of the 2027 linebacker board, not just on the field but on the trail too. That influence shows up even closer to home.

Quinton Cypher keeps recruiting for Ryan Day

Ohio State is heavily involved with Quinton Cypher’s Millbrook High School teammate Rashad Streets. He’s another 4-star edge rusher ranked No. 66 nationally and No. 8 at his position in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite. When recruiting analysts began reporting that schools were separating themselves for him, On3’s Jeremy Birmingham added a perk for Ryan Day’s team.

“A teammate of @CypherQuinton that Buckeyes fans should be aware of,” he wrote.

Quinton Cypher didn’t waste time in reposting that comment while giving his own statement.

“YK WHERE HOME IS,” he captioned, tagging Rashad Streets’ name.

Rashad Streets, a 6’4, 230-pound DE has drawn interest from Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, and others. His junior production reads 103 total tackles, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Millbrook’s defensive core, led by Cypher and Streets, is regarded as one of the best in North Carolina.

“They’re two guys who bring energy that is infectious,” Millbrook coach Laymarr Marshall said. “They bring intensity and discipline to practice every day. They’re big-time players.”

Quinton Cypher is Ohio State’s eighth commitment in the 2027 class and its third on defense, joining 4-star safety Eli Johnson and 3-star safety Angelo Smith. More importantly, he is already doing work that makes Ryan Day’s job easier.