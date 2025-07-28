4-Star QB Keegan Croucher Announces Clear Frontrunner Amid SEC & Big Ten’s Tug-of-War

Some quarterbacks need a full season or two to get their name out there. Others? They just show up, and suddenly the buzz is impossible to ignore. That’s exactly what’s been happening with Keegan Croucher. If you’ve followed high school football out of the Northeast, his name has probably come across your timeline more than once. A 2027 four-star quarterback now at Cheshire Academy (Connecticut), Croucher has been quietly putting together one of the more impressive resumes in his class. And college programs across the country have definitely taken notice.

But what’s most intriguing isn’t just the numbers or the highlight throws (and there are plenty of those). It’s how composed he looks doing it all. Whether it was leading Fonda-Fultonville as a freshman or adapting seamlessly after transferring to Cheshire, Croucher’s game has always looked polished beyond his age. And now, with a wave of offers already on the table, he’s lining up visits this fall to some of the biggest names in college football, and one program seems to be pulling ahead of the rest.

Croucher started charting his recruiting path early this summer, lining up visits to big-name schools like Ole Miss, Oregon, and Penn State. His unofficial trip to Oxford on September 27 to watch Ole Miss host LSU is already creating buzz, thanks in part to what he’s heard from Rebels coaches. “I love their offensive coaching staff,” Croucher told On3. “You start with the head coach, who is an offensive guru. Then, Coach Weis as their OC… Also, the addition of Coach Joe Judge as their quarterbacks coach… Having a coach who has been at all levels and knows football better than anyone else is awesome.”

That visit clearly stood out; Croucher has already said, “They’ve been one of my favorites so far. Can’t wait to see them this year.” The narrative continues with his fall plans to head to Oregon on November 22 when USC comes calling and his long-standing relationship with Penn State, where he’s already visited four times.

As a rising junior and top‑10 ranked QB in the 2027 class, Croucher isn’t rushing things. With 15–17 scholarship offers in hand, from Big Ten, SEC, and ACC schools, and more, he’s making his decisions thoughtfully. Programs like Michigan, Michigan State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Virginia, and Virginia Tech are also in the mix. He clearly enjoys the process: “I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I got.” And when you look at the numbers, it’s easy to see why those offers keep coming.

Keegan Croucher’s game is matching the hype

Croucher isn’t just talking big schools; he’s putting numbers on the board. In his freshman year at Fonda‑Fultonville, he threw for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns, earning the Times Union’s small‑school Offensive Player of the Year. Then at Cheshire Academy, he passed for 2,052 yards and 20 TDs as the starter in an Air Raid offense, completing 145 of 218 attempts with a QB rating of 121.6.

His visits this summer have only added fuel. Mapping out stops at Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Clemson, Miami, and Indiana shows he’s prioritizing exposure and fit over quick decisions. There’s respect from coaches, too; he’s earned a 4-star composite rating (around #11 QB and #112 overall nationally). That mix of polished stats, strong ratings, and solid relationships has made one team emerge as a clear frontrunner.

This fall will define a lot. Croucher also plans to head out to Eugene on November 22 for the Ducks’ hosting of USC. He’ll likely circle back to Penn State later in the season, weighing proximity (it’s just about a four-hour drive) and familiarity. Colleges aren’t just offering because of numbers; they see a QB with pocket passing polish, leadership beyond his years, and room to grow in pro-ready systems. At 6‑foot‑4 and 200 pounds, he checks the size box, too. So, it’s safe to say that he has a lot of options on his table, but it’s up to him to make the right decision.