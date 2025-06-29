4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa Confirms College Football Future, Choosing Potential Over Proximity

The quarterback carousel in college football recruiting is spinning fast, and Tayden Kaawa has quickly become one of the hottest names on the board. A towering presence at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the four-star signal-caller from Orem, Utah, has turned heads with his cannon arm and smooth delivery throughout the OT7 Playoffs. With elite physical traits and a calm command of the offense, Kaawa’s ceiling has become a topic of serious conversation among scouts, and his recruitment is nearing its finish line.

Kaawa recently narrowed his focus to three schools: Alabama, BYU, and Boise State. But if you’re reading the tea leaves or, rather, listening to the quarterback himself, one program seems to be pulling ahead. The Crimson Tide hosted Kaawa on an official visit during the weekend of June 20, giving him a first-hand look at what a post-Saban Alabama feels like under Kalen DeBoer. Kaawa has been tearing it up at Kahuku High School in Hawaii. In his junior season, he completed 63.6% of his passes, throwing for 2,890 yards and 28 touchdowns. Now, with an already impressive stat line and a high ceiling, DeBoer would love to get his hands on this talent. And maybe he already has.

“I’d say it would be Alabama because I know how the development is there,” Kaawa told On3. “I know how they put players in the NFL.” That development track record, especially for quarterbacks, isn’t lost on a prospect with his aspirations. But it wasn’t just the pipeline that stood out. “I love Coach [Ryan] Grubb over there. I love Coach [Nick] Sheridan,” he added. “They make you feel like you’re a family there. It’s definitely a place I can see myself playing.” Dynasty school? Check. Amazing coaches? Check. Good environment? Check.

Kaawa also shared that his decision will come soon, likely within the next two weeks. And with momentum clearly swinging toward Tuscaloosa, the timing couldn’t be more crucial for Alabama’s quarterback plans. Moreover, Grubb will be calling the plays now. So, a new offensive identity will dawn in Tuscaloosa. And Kaawa’s dual-threat skill set could fit right in.

Between the physical traits, the production, and the early signs of leadership, he checks every box college coaches crave. And as of now, he must have posted a great performance in the OT7 finals. If his heart follows his words, Alabama might just be leading this quarterback race. But here’s something more.

A tidal pull vs. hometown heart

Tayden Kaawa’s college future might lean crimson, but it’s far from a done deal. While Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class currently sits at 9th and holds the edge in Tayden’s recruitment, the four-star quarterback is keeping things personal. Kaawa, who lives near BYU’s campus, has grown up surrounded by Cougar culture and faith. “It feels like home,” he said of BYU. “We live 5 minutes from there. The coaches are super nice there. The culture is one of the best. And just being part of the church, BYU is definitely part of that.”

Still, Boise State isn’t out of the race either. The Broncos offer a different kind of appeal, one rooted in development and opportunity. “Coach [Zak] Hill just came back from Seattle,” Kaawa noted. “He knows what he’s talking about and knows how to develop quarterbacks.” The blue turf may be unconventional, but Kaawa sees a clear shot to start early. “Just the situation that I would put myself in if I were a [class of] ’26 going into BYU or Boise. I could compete my freshman year and get a job.” That confidence speaks volumes about the caliber of player Alabama is trying to land.

And that’s where things tie back to Tuscaloosa. With Jett Thomalla already committed, the Tide are still hunting for another arm in the 2026 class. Kaawa’s junior season proves he’s not just another name on the board. He’s a difference-maker. The final decision may come down to comfort versus competition. Does Kaawa chase development and NFL pedigree in the SEC, or does he stay close to the roots that shaped him?