4-Star Ryan Day Target Has His Heart Split in Half Between OSU & In-State ACC Program

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Michigan Nov 29, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20251129_szo_aa1_0073

In the high-stakes world of college football recruiting, Ohio State’s competitors are usually blue-blood programs and other big-name schools. It rarely finds itself in a dogfight with an underdog. But that’s exactly the battle it’s facing for 4-star lineman Qua Ford.

The budding offensive tackle from East Texas is “50-50” between Ohio State and SMU, he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. When he released his top 5 earlier, both the Buckeyes and the Mustangs made the list. Now, we’re left with just them.

The Mustangs have been pushing for Ford since 2024, while OSU entered the race in 2025. To be tabbed as one of his two choices despite the program slipping last season is a massive win for Rhett Lashlee. It’s also because SMU and OL coach Garin Justice continued to build a relationship with Ford.

“They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford said. “They spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

But the Buckeyes aren’t that far off, despite physically being 771 miles away from his home. Offensive line coach Tyler Bowen is pulling out all the stops for Ford, building on the impression the program left on him after he visited Columbus last year. The O-line coach has even paid him a visit at home, and their bond is just as strong as that between Ford and Justice.

“Just the relationship that me and coach Bowen have built has been amazing,” he has said. “The same goes for the rest of the staff. I feel like I’ll fit right in with the way they run things.”

Ohio State has a legitimate fight on its hands, as SMU leverages a powerful in-state advantage. The Mustangs proved their recruiting prowess in Texas by signing 19 of their 23 players from the Lone Star State in their 2026 class. OSU is the bigger player here, but the desire to stay home has often won out for so many prospects.

Both programs will have another chance to seal the deal with the OT. Ford has scheduled an official visit to Dallas from May 1-3. He will follow it with a June visit to Columbus.

Why Qua Ford is a key target for Ohio State

As a MaxPreps All-America selection who has excelled at left tackle, Qua Ford represents the elite talent Ohio State covets for its 2027 class. Landing him would give the Buckeyes their first top-10 IOL pledge of the cycle and provide a much-needed anchor for the trenches.

Ohio State particularly needs a top-level offensive tackle. Considering that Qua Ford has played at left tackle in a team that finished 12-1 in the season, he becomes an even bigger target for the Buckeyes. Ford was also a MaxPreps All-America second-team pick as a sophomore, which proves that he is a much-needed inclusion in the trenches.

The Buckeyes are still firmly in the run for other top-ranked OL prospects like Maxwell Hiller, Mark Matthews, and others. While those will be massive wins, having Qua Ford in as well will be the icing on the cake. Ohio State needs to leverage its connection with Ford and its national appeal to win his commitment.

