4-Star Safety Gives Verdict on Lincoln Riley and Co. After USC Visit Raised Hopes

Lincoln Riley just wrapped up the best recruiting class of his career. USC’s 2026 haul landed at No. 1 nationally. But Riley didn’t even wait for National Signing Day to cool off before shifting his attention to the 2027 cycle. With Gary Patterson now running the defense, USC is back on the trail, hitting in-home visits with California’s top defensive backs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, Lincoln Riley made his second trip this month to see Damien High School four-star safety Gavin Williams, a prospect who could anchor the backend of Patterson’s defense for years. When asked about Gary Patterson’s addition to the staff, Williams was measured but intrigued. “I don’t know too much about him, but I’ve heard a lot of good things,” Williams said. “I heard he was a legend at TCU and had some really good defenses out there.”

Williams is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety who is ranked No. 90 overall and No. 8 at his position in the 2027 class. Williams named his top 10 in December, which included big names like Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and more. He’s already visited Ohio State, Texas A&M, Washington, and Notre Dame. He also has a Tennessee junior day trip expected this month. But he hasn’t committed anywhere yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Williams so coveted is his versatility. He played both ways at Damien as a junior, recording 33 tackles on defense while also contributing as a receiver. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins called him a “ballhawk with excellent ball skills and football instincts” who “covers a lot of ground” and plays a physical style despite his rangy frame. Williams finished his sophomore season with four interceptions and three forced turnovers.

But USC has a geographic advantage that’s tough to beat. Williams plays less than 40 miles from the Coliseum. He’s already been on campus three times during the fall. The Trojans can bring him to campus or visit him at home more frequently than any other school on his list.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC signed just one safety in the 2026 class and didn’t add any safeties through the transfer portal, which makes Williams even more of a priority. The Trojans are also chasing Cathedral Catholic five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 safety in the 2027 class and the top-ranked player in California.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

USC’s recruiting trail got busy this weekend

Lincoln Riley had a whirlwind week on the recruiting trail. His staff visited Mater Dei to see four-star CB Danny Lang and has been keeping close tabs on other top DBs in the region.

While the Trojans are making it clear that Southern California’s top defensive talent is a priority, Riley didn’t stop there. He traveled to San Diego to meet five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 overall prospect in California and top-rated safety via 247Sports.

Secondary coach Doug Belk visited Fa’alave-Johnson earlier this month, and USC is considered the heavy favorite to land him. If Riley can lock down both Williams and Fa’alave-Johnson, USC would have two of the nation’s top eight safeties from its backyard, giving Patterson the talent he had at TCU when he built some of the best defenses in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, Trovon Reed made a big impression with lengthy in-home visits for Gardena Serra’s four-star CB Duvay Williams and cornerback Donte Wright, a Georgia commit. The Trojans offered Lee County (Ga.) WR Jaden Upshaw, Texas standouts SaRod Baker and Jayshon Gibson, and American Fork (Utah) TE Christian Hanshaw. Basically, Riley and his staff are leaving no stone unturned, signaling that USC is serious about building a powerhouse roster.