4‑Star TE Grant Haviland Nearly Confirms College Football Destination Among Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas & Others

There’s nothing like the recruiting season that pumps up the adrenaline all the way to the program pipeline. Multiple visits and recruiting camps, grants visibility to both recruits and programs. A 6’5, 230-pound prospect from Milton, Georgia, has caught the eye of a couple of top programs. And the recruit is none other than Grant Haviland from Milton, Georgia, with Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, and others waiting to onboard him. Haviland ranks No. 15 as a tight end in the Class of 2027, according to Rivals’ Industry rankings. And while the curiosity is high, the four-star recruit has dropped an interesting take on a particular program.

Notre Dame has been grinning from ear to ear, owing to a spectacular recruiting season. Marcus Freeman has been fresh off of a recruiting spree— landing elite recruits like Khary Adams, Joey O’Brien, and Javian Osborne, among others. And undoubtedly, they have come a long way. ND insider Mike Singer didn’t hold back, saying, “This is a run for Notre Dame that we have not seen before … Notre Dame is pretty much getting all of their top targets right now.” But the grind is not yet over. Marcus is far from being done. The Fighting Irish’s new target recruit, Haviland, dropped by in town last month, and let’s just say, he was not disappointed. Judging by the vibes, he was all smiles, with the Irish just inching closer to another big-time win off the field.

“It went well,” Haviland expressed his views to the Irish Sports Daily. “It was a good time. Some great players there, just getting to build a relationship with them and then just seeing the place, seeing the culture there, seeing all the tradition that’s at Notre Dame and then just getting to build that relationship with the coaches was really nice.” He received his offer at South Bend in March, during the Pot of Gold Day.

While at it, the Milton native gave a laundry list that checks off all his criteria. And much to the Irish’s delight, Notre Dame might have checked off two significant boxes off the list—the culture and the accountability factor. Expanding on his requirements, he listed out three parameters. “I definitely want a good culture; I want the offense to utilize the tight end well.” He went on. “Coaching-wise, I want a tight end coach who will coach me hard, hold me accountable, and also a person who I can be relaxed around, comfortable to have a conversation with.”

Furthermore, like an ambitious athlete, he has his eyes on the coveted national championship trophy. “I would say those are the three main things, and then also a big one is I want to have the chance to win a championship,” he added. In its history that stretches back to the 1920s, the Irish claims 11 national championships, wrapping up the 2024 season with a splendid 14-2 record. Although losses to the Buckeyes and Illinois Huskies left a bitter aftertaste.

As of now, the Irish’s 2026 arsenal boasts 26 commits, holding the No. 3 place in the recruiting rankings. Meanwhile, the Trojans and the Bulldogs top the charts. But the Irish are not the only program chasing after Milton High School recruit.

Other programs are eager to land Grant Haviland

Not just the Fighting Irish, Sherrone Moore, Kirby Smart, and Steve Sarkisian are also eying the four-star recruit. And his recruiting buzz has only grown with more than 30 offers on his profile. The latest count was shared by @cfbralb, “38 offers on the table so far for 4-star (’27) TE Grant Haviland. Haviland attends Milton HS in GA. He is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the nation.”

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore is keen to land Haviland. Bryce Underwood and the 2023 national championship surely work as a linchpin for the Wolverines to attract recruits. On the other hand, Kirby Smart is also keeping tabs on him. Although he lost Jackson Cantwell to Miami, it didn’t deter the Bulldogs from keeping going. When Haviland visited Athens, he was awestruck by the packed O-line. “Obviously, Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, all the great tight ends that they’ve been having recently. So it was really exciting,” he said.

Alabama and Auburn are also on the quest to land him. “This offer means a lot to me, especially after watching them in the past and how dominant they’ve been; I like how they utilize multiple tight ends,” Haviland told Touchdown Alabama of Kalen DeBoer’s program. And as of Auburn, he has visited the campus six times, dating back to his first visit in November 2023. An obvious interest and eagerness from the Tigers. Moving on to his future schedule, he will be hitting the road to Tuscaloosa, Baton Rouge, Austin, and others this fall, after the dead recruiting period wraps up.