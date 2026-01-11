4800+YD Transfer QB Ready to Join Dan Lanning’s Oregon Despite Dante Moore’s Uncertain Draft Decision

While transfer portal moves are usually made in search of better opportunities, Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, who has reached around 4819 yards in his career so far, appears to be facing a tough choice to keep his career on track. With him stuck in the portal, Oregon looks like his only viable landing spot, even though Raiola would face competition and uncertainty at QB.

“From me and @mzenitz: Sources view it as possible Dylan Raiola could [end] up at Oregon even if Dante Moore passes on the draft & returns to school,” reported national CFB writer Chris Hummer on Saturday.

While Nebraska’s 7–6 season fell short of Dylan Raiola’s expectations, pushing the QB toward the transfer portal, Oregon’s CFP run has created a momentum of its own. Still, Dan Lanning’s Ducks may not hand Raiola the QB1 role the way the Cornhuskers once did, especially with Dante Moore facing uncertainty about his NFL future.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Raiola’s starting role may not be guaranteed if Moore passes on the NFL Draft and returns. He could find himself waiting his turn, rather than stepping into the role of elite QBs like Raiola expects. Chris Hummer echoed the same for the former Nebraska QB.

“In that scenario, Raiola would sit behind Moore for a year & be in line to be the Ducks’ starting QB in 2027,” wrote Hummer.

Raiola, sitting behind a starting QB, doesn’t do much to boost his future NFL draft stock. But patience only helps if it’s strategic. In this case, hitting pause may be the smartest move for Dylan Raiola.

Well, there are some upsides. A redshirt season at Oregon would allow Raiola time to develop, learn the system, and avoid being rushed before his moment arrives. Even ESPN analyst Pete Thamel has echoed the same thought.

While sometimes the best way to chase the NFL isn’t by forcing the spotlight, that move protects everyone.

Moore led the Ducks to the CFP semifinals while carving up defenses with elite efficiency. With a 72.4% completion rate, tied for third in the FBS, and a sparkling 170.08 passer rating, he has the potential to draw serious attention from NFL scouts. Meanwhile, Raiola’s story reads differently, but it still turns heads.

Before a season-ending injury cut things short, he started nine games for Nebraska and went 6–3 as the starter. He was climbing the national charts in completion percentage and passing TDs. Now, joining the Ducks could give Raiola the runway he needs to grow. Oregon has developed an impressive line of QBs in recent years, including Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and Raiola will be aiming to follow in their footsteps.

There’s plenty of buzz about what’s next for Raiola. The QB is expected to visit Oregon soon, and if he ultimately lands in Eugene, it could bolster the Ducks’ 2027 outlook. But that move also raises the bigger question hanging over the program: what does it mean for Dante Moore’s future?

Should Dante Moore make the NFL jump?

Dante Moore stands at a career crossroads. Stay in Eugene, or chase the NFL dream. Although the Oregon star just delivered his best season yet with 3,565 passing yards and 30 TDs. But the tape also shows some bumps, especially when the lights burned brightest. Another year with the Ducks could be the smart play. With that, Moore would get more reps and more chances to dominate late-game moments.

“Quarterbacks aren’t baked overnight,” said The Athletic’s Mel Kiper. “Another season lets him sharpen his poise and raise his floor.”

There’s also a massive carrot dangling in front of him: a legitimate shot at a national title and the chance to climb even higher on draft board. Still, the NFL is calling. Some even see top-five potential if he declares, while teams like the Jets, Cardinals, and Steelers are watching closely. Despite that, the decision won’t be easy. But if Moore bets on patience, 2027 could make him the headline act.

It’s up to Oregon’s QB to make his final decision about his college future as the portal watch continues.