4,000+Yd Transfer Portal QB Kenny Dillingham Can Target to Replace Sam Leavitt: Report

Just as Arizona State braces for life without Sam Leavitt, a new option may have opened. With App State’s starter expected to hit the transfer portal, Arizona State suddenly has a potential solution to its Sam Leavitt problem. A problem that grew louder the moment Leavitt skipped the team banquet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Appalachian State QB AJ Swann plans on entering the transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports,” shared the Transfer Portal page on X.

Swann, who still has one year of eligibility left, started 17 games this season for App State, throwing for 1,083 yards and eight touchdowns. His journey has already taken him from Vanderbilt to LSU to Appalachian State, proving that he can adjust quickly to new coaches, new systems, and new demands. That adaptability is exactly what Dillingham needs if he loses Leavitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swann arrived out of high school labeled a “pro-style quarterback,” which shows that Swann already has the ability that leans toward a more NFL-style or pro-scheme offense. That can be an added advantage for Arizona State if he decides to commit to ASU. During his time at Cherokee High School, Swann threw for 6,931 yards and 65 touchdowns during his prep career, and as a junior, he was named as co-offensive 5-7A Regional Player of the Year in Georgia, throwing for 2,505 yards and 23 touchdowns.

One of AJ Swann’s biggest strengths is his quick, effortless release and his ability to throw accurately on the move. This makes him a natural fit for a system that values speed and rhythm. He throws in tight windows and makes quick decisions with efficiency. Now, for a coach like Kenny Dillingham, who loves his quarterbacks to be fast and aggressive while extending plays, Swann seems like a match made in heaven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even better, Swann spent time behind LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, giving him valuable exposure to another system built around speed and aggression. For all the upside, Swann does come with concerns. His six interceptions this season highlight an issue he’s shown before: he struggles when the pocket collapses against top-level defenses.

There’s still no official word on Sam Leavitt’s future. But Dillingham’s comments after the quarterback skipped the team banquet didn’t sound like a coach expecting him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It would be cowardly not to recognize this, captain. We wish him well, whatever comes next,” Dillingham said.

But Leavitt isn’t the only concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Dillingham loses team captain to portal

The Arizona State portal scare isn’t just stopping at Sam Leavitt, as other players keep moving out of the team. After last year’s title win and championship berth, Kenny Dillingham’s team was positioned for one this year, too. But after an 8-4 season, that’s not the case.

And now, players are entering the portal for better opportunities. Their 6’4”, 310-pound starting left tackle, Josh Atkins, enters the portal. After coming in from Hawaii, Atkins became one of the most reliable linemen for the team, starting in 39 games. After last year’s 760 snaps and 82.9 pass-blocking grade in the Big 12 championship victory over Iowa State, Atkins became the team captain for this season.

Even this season, he started in all 12 games and recorded 42 tackles, 8 pass defenses, and a fumble recovery. Losing a player like him with a proven record is a major blow for Kenny Dillingham’s offense. But he isn’t the only one entering the portal. Before Atkins, linebacker Tate Romney and offensive lineman Joey Su’a both entered the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Arizona State retained 17 starters from its championship team, including quarterback San Leavitt, but now, after a shaky season, players are losing hope in Kenny Dillingham’s coaching. Now, with a new target emerging and players moving to the portal, let’s wait and see how Dillingham handles his team’s instability.