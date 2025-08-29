4x Pro Bowler Overcome With Emotion As Son’s 1st College Football Offer Brings Career Full Circle

College football recruiting is evolving at a lightning pace. Why? Because top programs are now eyeing high-potential players as early as 13 years old, from the class of 2030. This early recruiting push taps into the growing competitiveness among schools to secure next-generation stars before the competition heats up. And guess what? At the forefront of this trend is Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes. But they are indeed doing it in style. The Hurricanes are setting their sights on legacy athletes, kids of NFL legends who come with pedigree, talent, and name recognition.

Take Devin Hester’s son Drayton, for example. He received a FaceTime from Cristobal himself, with an offer being extended. But wait, there’s more. Miami has now extended an offer to T.Y. Hilton’s son, Ty, who is a member of the 2030 class. Hilston was a 4-time Pro Bowler with the Colts. During his prime, he was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL, and it appears that the son is following in the same path. What makes this Miami offer even more special is the full-circle moment it represents.

Mario Cristobal, the man now spearheading the Hurricanes’ recruiting, actually coached T.Y. Hilton during his college days at Florida International University (FIU). So when Hilton’s son received an offer from the Hurricanes at such a young age, he took to X and posted about this major achievement surrounding his kid. “Letssss Goooooo. My Son got his first offer today, Hilton writes. “Y’all go follow him. Great Things on the way!! Btw he only in the 8th Wooowwwww.” Now that’s a proud father cheering for his son, who will now receive the same guidance as Hilton received under Cristobal.

Back in 2008, Cristobal was the head coach at FIU. There he was, taking a struggling program and turning it around step by step. T.Y. Hilton was a standout receiver there. And under Cristobal’s tutelage, he finished his 2011 senior season with 72 receptions for 1,038 yards and seven touchdowns. Hilton’s choice of going to FIU and learning under Cristobal was not a random decision he made. His commitment to FIU over a bigger program like West Virginia came down to an adorable decision made by his toddler son. The night before National Signing Day, Hilton placed both an FIU hat and a West Virginia hat in front of his little boy, asking him to pick. And wouldn’t you know it?

His son crawled repeatedly towards the FIU hat. And the best part is, he chose it eight times in a row like he was trying to make a big family decision. And now he is walking in the same path, but with much more guidance and familiarity around him. After senior Hilton’s college career, he was drafted No. 93 overall in the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and would later play for the Dallas Cowboys as well. That means Cristobal witnessed firsthand what kind of talent and character Hilton brought to the field. That in turn makes Miami’s recent offer to Hilton’s son, Ty, a beautiful continuation of that legacy.

It all started a month ago in Miami

Now hold on, if you think Drayton Hester and Ty Hilton were the only 12-13-year-old prospects Mario Cristobal went for, then think again. About a month ago, Mario Cristobal kick-started this bold new chapter in college football recruiting by setting his sights on the first 13-year-old prospect. And that is Anthony “Deuce” Woods Jr., a middle school quarterback from Orlando, Florida, and part of the class of 2030, who received a scholarship offer from none other than the Miami Hurricanes.

Although Anthony doesn’t have an NFL pedigree, it makes him nothing less than a prized target. Deuce is a multi-sport athlete with a 4.72-second 40-yard dash to back up the hype. His combo of football smarts, speed, and athleticism has coaches buzzing. Even more impressive? He balances it all with a 3.6 GPA and multi-sport commitments in basketball and track.

Cristobal’s recruiting strategy is all about planting seeds and developing talent well ahead of the curve. This move by Miami caught the football world’s attention because it blurred the line between youth sports and college recruiting. See, NCAA rules technically restrict contact until the sophomore year of high school. But coaches like Cristobal are getting creative. They are using youth coaches, social media, and word-of-mouth to make sure their interest is known early.