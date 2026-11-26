The cough has become its own unwanted soundtrack. For Holly Rowe, the ESPN sideline reporter who has spent years working through a cancer battle, the latest health struggle has dragged on long enough to leave her fed up.

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On November 26, Holly Rowe shared an Instagram story about an illness that has lasted four weeks, bringing headaches, blocked ears, and a cough she compared to an old dog’s.

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“This stuff absolutely sucks; at least I am not crazy,” Holly Rowe wrote on her IG story. “And its a real thing going on for 4 weeks now.”

Rowe had shared an Instagram post from a page describing a strange virus circulating in 2026. The post talked about a sickness that “isn’t COVID, isn’t the flu,” lasts for weeks, causes an “old-dog cough,” blocks the ears, and brings horrible headaches.

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The post struck a familiar nerve for people who have been dealing with respiratory symptoms that seem to hang around long after the worst days have passed. What makes the four-week stretch concerning is how long the symptoms can drag on.

A stuffy nose for a few days is bad enough, but a cough that hangs around for a month can leave someone short on sleep, struggling to talk comfortably, and falling behind on everyday tasks.

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Rowe’s post arrives as the country moves deeper into its 2026-27 respiratory illness season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s November 20 update said the amount of acute respiratory illness sending people to seek medical care was low nationally, but increasing.

Flu activity specifically was also climbing in many parts of the country. The CDC reported that rhinovirus and enterovirus activity was elevated nationally, though declining, while respiratory adenovirus was elevated and increasing in some regions.

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Both can cause respiratory symptoms, but the agency’s data does not identify either as the illness Holly Rowe described. The latest flu surveillance report on November 13 also showed seasonal influenza gaining ground.

For the week ending November 7, 11.3% of clinical laboratory specimens tested positive for influenza, and the CDC said activity was higher than typically seen at that point in the season.

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That does not mean everyone with a lingering cough has the same infection since several respiratory viruses circulate at once, and symptoms can overlap. For the ESPN broadcaster, the illness comes with the context of being a cancer survivor.

The veteran broadcaster has spoken publicly about her diagnosis of stage IV metastatic melanoma, a battle that included tumors in her lungs and treatment while she continued working in sports.

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In an October 2026 conversation with Candace Parker on Post Moves, Rowe recalled how difficult that period had been. She described appearing on television while wearing a wig and thanked Parker for offering support.

“Your love meant a lot to me during that time, and you and Nneka were so good to me,” Rowe said. “My WNBA people have had my back every step of the way through my whole career, including one of the hardest times of my life.”

Hair loss was another painful part of Rowe’s treatment. She said the change in her appearance left her feeling “vulnerable and sick”. In July 2016, she shared a video of herself shaving her head to show support for other cancer patients.

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She sometimes wore wigs during broadcasts, but Parker and Nneka Ogwumike later urged her to go on air without one. Rowe did, appearing bald in front of viewers rather than trying to conceal what she was going through. However, she still kept working as she always did.

Speaking at the University of Utah’s commencement in May 2025, Rowe said she had once tried to picture the life she would want if she knew her time was running out. The answer surprised her.

She was already doing the work she loved and living the life she wanted. As she put it, “I would not change a thing.” So, now, even with the current illness, Rowe described, she remains involved as ESPN’s lead college football crew.

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She is scheduled to work Saturday’s Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama alongside Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Laura Rutledge. The game is set for November 28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, with coverage on ABC.

The assignment puts Rowe in the middle of one of college football’s biggest rivalry weekends. Alabama and Auburn meet for the 91st time, with the Crimson Tide looking to extend their recent run in the series and the Tigers trying to end it on the road.