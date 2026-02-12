4x Pro Bowler Reacts as Son Announces College Decision on Late Wife’s Birthday

Steele Fletcher went against the will of his mother to get a tattoo for her. It was not him revolting, it was him remembering her. He got a tattoo of his mother, Charne, and a poem he wrote for her in elementary school on his lower leg. His mother had tragically passed away just seven days before her birthday on February 12, and this date became sacred for him. So whilst most 2027 recruits wait years before committing, Fletcher knew when he would make his. On his mother’s birthday this time, he announced the decision, and his father couldn’t be more prouder.

“Son I couldn’t be more proud of you. Continue to strive to be the best version of yourself daily. I know your mother is smiling ear to ear!!!” wrote former Washington LB London Fletcher on X. His son Steele is now committed to Wake Forest despite getting a handful of offers. Steele was offered by Charlotte, Jacksonville State, Maryland, Sacramento State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

“A goal of mine was to commit on my late mother’s birthday, and today I can say I did,” wrote Steele on X on February 12. “I’m beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Wake Forest University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and trainers who have helped me make my dream a reality. Go Deacs.”

In 2020, Steele’s mother and London’s wife, Charne, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast cancer. The news came as a shock to the Fletchers. The plan for Charne was to have a treatment every week and manage the illness throughout her life. However, the tragic news came, and Steele had to face the toughest test of his life.

While Steele Fletcher might be overlooked on a height chart at 5’8″ and his 165 lbs, that didn’t stop him from putting across impressive numbers. In 2024, Steele had 251 receiving yards for 24 catches and had 252 return yards in his freshman campaign. But he did openly admit that the size factor did play on his mind.

“My teammates, they were big,” Steele said about his high school teammates. “They were someone to lean on. Some of them came to check on me the same day. Like, they were a big support system for me during that time. They made me feel supported, like there was somebody there for me. It’s bigger than football.”

Now, Steele also has some lofty goals with aims to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards along with a state title. According to London, football became a “good distraction” for Steele as he now remembers his mother “every time” he takes up the field. That motivation, the relentless drive, and playing for his mother’s memory should get Steele much ahead in his career, just like his father.

Steele is charting his legacy in his father’s footsteps

Steele’s father, London, is a 2000 Super Bowl champion and made the Pro Bowl 4 times. After being left undrafted out of a D3 college in 1998, Fletcher played for the St. Louis Rams till 2001 and went to the Buffalo Bills later, playing there till 2006. Then came Fletcher’s Washington stint, and he established an unwavering legacy, getting listed amongst the 90 Greatest Commanders. The same excellence runs in Steele’s veins, and he is expected to walk in Fletcher’s footsteps.

“He’s tough as nails, just like his dad,” Steele’s high school coach, Grad Grier, said. “London, coming out of D3 and not a tall guy, had to overcome stereotypes. Steele’s the same thing. But he’s twitchy, and he doesn’t just want to be good. He wants to be great. His growth from last year to this year is like watching a different kid.”

Steele might not have the toughest frame, but at 5’10” and 242 lbs, his father also faced similar questions. Yet, London went on to seal his NFL legacy. His son, Steele, can also do the same. The 165 lbs WR already boasts clocking the 40 in just 4.5 seconds and has accumulated 434 receiving yards in the 2025 season. Never mind his 338 rushing yards. With another year at High School, we might finally see Steele surpass that 1,000-yard mark.