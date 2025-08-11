14 Years After Death, No.1 NFL Draft Pick To Be Honored by College Football Program

Lee Roy Selmon was lovingly called ‘The Original Buc’ and for good reason. Picked first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1976 NFL Draft, it was initially the player’s future prospects that attracted suitors—Selmon was a 2x national champion who had picked up the Lombardi and Outland Awards in 1975. However, pretty soon it was clear that the defensive tackle/linebacker was much more than that.

He was a gentle man. “Not gentlemen as in opening the door for a lady or keeping your mouth shut when you want to spout off…But gentle men,” as noted by The Oklahoman‘s Berry Tramel. The kind of person who’d force fans to stick a “Thank You, Mr. and Mrs. Selmon” bumper sticker on their cars. The kind of person who has remained intact in the fanbase’s hearts and the state of Florida’s memory even 41 years after his retirement and 14 years after his death. Because though Eufaula, Oklahoma, was where Selmon grew up, Florida was the place he called home for 35 years.

Notably, after the Pro Football Hall of Famer—the first Bucs to be inducted—retired in 1984 owing to a back injury, he decided to stay back. In 1993, Selmon was hired as the Assistant Athletic Director at the University of South Florida, before being promoted in 2001. As an AD, the veteran didn’t just secure funding for the program, but also led the construction of a new athletic facility, while ushering the team’s move into the Conference USA and the Big East Conference. But the love is not one-sided. USF has also been doing its part…

On3’s College Football insider Brett McMurphy shared an ambitious announcement on X on August 10: “USF will honor Lee Roy Selmon starting this season by selecting a defensive lineman to wear his No. 63 jersey. Selmon, who was USF’s AD & a leader in the Tampa community, wore No. 63 as the Tampa Bay Bucs’ 1st overall pick. Selmon passed away in 2011. He is a member of both the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame. Senior DT Josh Celiscar is this year’s recipient based on a student-athlete who embodies Selmon’s enduring values, integrity, leadership, athletic achievement, academic excellence & service to others”.

As per reports, the player was presented with the jersey by Selmon’s widow, Claybra Fields, during a post-practice ceremony.

Now, this is not a small responsibility, and Celiscar realizes that. “I’ve heard about Lee Roy Selmon on the field — and I know he was amazing there — but it’s more impressive to hear what he did in the community and how he helped the USF student-athletes,” he said. “I’m going to honor him by being myself every day, just being a leader and a solid person, and exemplifying his work ethic on the field.”

This is such an honor and I want to live up to Lee Roy Selmon’s name,” Celiscar wholeheartedly hoped.