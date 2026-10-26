44YO NFL Legend Who Retired in 2025 Favorite to Replace Dave Doeren at NC State

NC State’s embarrassing 31-28 loss to Stanford cost Dave Doeren his job. The Wolfpack couldn’t beat a three-win team with the nation’s 127th-ranked scoring offense, leaving the program at a miserable 3-4. Doeren was fired within 24 hours, and now former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has emerged as a leading candidate to replace him.

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“According to people in and around NC State, the Philip Rivers buzz is real,” Pat Welter, sports reporter for WRAL, reported via X. “One source said he’s been around the team more recently. Another said hiring him is not out of realm of possibility. A former player said they’d believe it when they see it.”

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The 44-year-old Rivers returned to the NFL in December 2025 after a five-year absence, making three starts for the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, NC State’s season began with hopes of a first 10-win campaign and an ACC title game appearance. Instead, a costly fumble at Vanderbilt, a 38-14 loss to Wake Forest, and a 34-8 defeat at Virginia exposed the program’s struggles.

“His [Rivers] son is enrolling in January,” Welter further wrote. “Beyond that is money. Doeren was fired, now with home attendance in mind. Rivers could ignite donor support & help drive revenue, which is the name of the game in 2026. He has no college coaching experience but could hire a strong staff.”

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Athletic director Boo Corrigan did not publicly explain the dismissal beyond thanking Doeren for his contributions, but the results were difficult to defend. NC State is 1-3 in ACC play and 1-4 against Power Four opponents, with defensive struggles and second-half collapses contributing to its disappointing season. CBS Sports’ John Talty and ESPN’s Pete Thamel subsequently identified Rivers as a potential candidate.

Rivers’ ties to NC State extend beyond his playing career. His son, Gunner, a four-star quarterback from Fairhope, Alabama, committed to the Wolfpack in February as part of the 2027 recruiting class. ESPN ranked him No. 151 in the SC Next 300 and credited him with 2,813 passing yards and 44 touchdowns during his junior season.

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Corrigan had previously opposed midseason coaching changes but reversed course following the Stanford defeat, which drew an announced crowd of 13,949. General manager Andy Vaughn was dismissed Saturday, while defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot departed Sunday, leaving Charlton Warren in charge of defensive play-calling.

Doeren leaves as the winningest coach in NC State history, with 98 victories, 11 bowl appearances, and four nine-win seasons. He went 9-4 against North Carolina, including five consecutive victories, and saw 30 players selected in the NFL Draft. However, he never reached 10 wins in a season or appeared in the ACC Championship Game. According to CollegeFootballDigest, his head-coaching record against AP-ranked opponents was 9-28, including his tenure at Northern Illinois. The Wolfpack haven’t won the ACC since 1979.

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“It starts with me,” Doeren said after the Stanford loss. Todd Goebbel now takes over as interim head coach. He joined NC State in 2019 as running backs coach and special teams coordinator and is in his 28th year of college coaching. Goebbel coached ACC rushing leader Hollywood Smothers last season and will make his interim debut against Cal on October 31.

Rivers, meanwhile, was named ACC Player of the Year in 2003 and finished his college career with 13,484 passing yards and 95 touchdowns. He later earned eight Pro Bowl selections and threw for more than 63,000 yards in the NFL. Since taking over St. Michael Catholic in Alabama in 2021, he has established himself as a successful high school coach. According to a January 2026 Sports Illustrated report, Rivers compiled a 44-16 record across his first five seasons, including a 25-3 stretch over the previous two years and consecutive state semifinal appearances.

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However, his credentials don’t eliminate the risks. Rivers has never coached at the college level, where recruiting, roster management, NIL, and fundraising demand considerable experience. NC State would need a strong supporting staff to handle those responsibilities. His reputation could attract donors, but the school must decide whether that appeal outweighs his lack of experience in the college coaching ranks.

NC State eyes multiple candidates to replace Dave Doeren

New Mexico head coach Jason Eck is another potential candidate, according to reports from John Talty and Bruce Feldman. Eck has compiled a 15-5 record with the Lobos, going 9-4 in 2025 and 6-1 through seven games in 2026. Memphis head coach Charles Huff, whose team is 6-2, has also been mentioned.

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Other names linked to the vacancy include Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert; Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield, a Hillsborough, North Carolina, native; Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson; Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines; and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. However, their inclusion in coaching speculation does not confirm formal interest from NC State.

On3’s Pete Nakos also mentioned Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Meanwhile, Goebbel must prepare the Wolfpack for Cal, followed by home games against Duke and Syracuse and road trips to Florida State and North Carolina. NC State needs three wins to secure bowl eligibility, while Corrigan faces the bigger decision of finding a coach capable of taking the program beyond the ceiling it reached under Doeren.