4x All-Pro Urges Jesse Minter to Draft 2000-Yard Big 10 WR Perfect for Lamar Jackson

Wide receiver will be a major priority for the Ravens in this 2026 draft. Lamar Jackson clearly needs some help, and Baltimore doesn’t have much to bridge that need. Former Raven and 4x All-Pro honoree, Steve Smith Sr., wants head coach Jesse Minter to look towards an underrated WR. Someone who is often pushed down the draft for his relatively short stature, but proving everyone wrong, he has gone on to become one of the most lethal offensive weapons in college football.

There’s only one name at wide receiver when talking about California: Makai Lemon. He is set to be yet another Round 1 pick in the Lincoln Riley era, thanks to the sensational career he’s built as a Trojan. He beat top receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Jordyn Tyson to win the coveted Biletnikoff award. Lemon may not be tabbed as the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 draft, but he is an excellent option for Baltimore, according to Smith.

“Makai is one of those players, I kind of said it, and I think it may be, he would pair excellent with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews,” the former WR said on the 89 show. “[He’s] dangerous with the ball in his hands and shows elite playmaking ability.

“Overall, I believe he’s the toughest wide receiver in this whole damn class of the 2026 [draft].” The WR is an excellent route-runner who can give defenses a tough time with his breaks. Plus, Lemon is known for his consistent successes at making big plays. Against Rutgers in 2024, he ran through the field for 70 yards for a play, while throwing off one defender, revealing to everyone what he was truly made of. A career total of 137 catches for 2,008 receiving yards is to be taken seriously.

And, there’s also the reputation of the ball somehow magically finding his hands at almost every play. In the last two seasons, Lemon dropped the ball only three times in the 175 times he was targeted. He has the ability of being able to pick out the right areas in zones and is present where the quarterback wants him. He can even crazily snag passes right out of the air, even when there are taller defenders in play. Receivers of his stature shouldn’t be able to pull moves like that.

This elite skillset is exactly what the Ravens need in the offense. Rashod Bateman was signed to give Baltimore that spark, but he only ended up catching 19 passes for 224 yards and scoring twice. Zay Flowers is the only receiver in the room that Lamar Jackson can rely on. The QB needs a good No. 2, and that’s where Lemon could step in. With enough training, he may even get to start early in the Ravens offense. After all, his strengths will thrive in the team’s air-raid system.

The Ravens do have other pressing needs on their roster, like EDGE and offensive guards. But not using their No. 14 pick on Lemon could cost them dearly in the future. One particular team already has its eyes on the talented WR.

Makai Lemon also predicted to go as No. 13 in the 2026 draft

Before Baltimore can seal the deal with Makai Lemon, they have to ensure that those with higher picks don’t make off with the WR. But Lemon has been strongly linked to the Rams, who have the No. 13 pick. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah made the pairing in his recent mock draft, despite the team already having two elite wideouts in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. But since Lemon needs some development, he can be added to the roster and take some time learning from them. Because if either of the two is no longer part of the team, Lemon will get his chance.

Plus, the Rams also have the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford. The quarterback has pushed so many receivers to build great careers in the league; Lemon could easily be one of them. His superior receiving skills, paired with Stafford’s playmaking, can turn out to be one of the most productive pairings in the league.

Makai Lemon is a plug-and-play prospect. No matter when he sets foot on the field, he will be ready to go. And he’ll be playing like any NFL-calibre receiver, despite his limitations in height and weight. Baltimore is clearly the more needy team here, and could be set for massive gains by picking the WR in the first round.