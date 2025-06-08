Fox Analyst Repulsed by SMU’s Bold Kevin Jennings Claim as Alabama’s Tampering Antics Exposed

Last season was a dream for the SMU Mustangs and quarterback Kevin Jennings. He led the team to the ACC Championship Game appearance and punched their ticket to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Best part? Jennings wasn’t the one flying under the radar either, as he earned praise from legends like Nick Saban. “I mean, Coach Saban talks about him every week, so it’s making it hard for him to be slept on,” head coach Rhett Lashlee noted. With all that hype, Jennings earned an invite to the prestigious Manning Passing Academy this year. But just as quickly as the spotlight found him, critics have begun to poke holes in his game. That’s right, as the high-rated QB is now being painted as overrated. So, Jennings must prove himself to avoid fading from the spotlight.

When the list of Manning Academy’s counselors for this year came out, Kevin Jennings had his name in the 7th position, and that’s not a small feat, knowing the criteria of bringing together some of the brightest QBs of CFB. Let’s be real; Jenning’s numbers last season vouch for that, as he has thrown for 2,198 yards with 15 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. But it seems the résumé doesn’t tell the whole story. As Fox Sports analyst RJ Young broke it down on his Adapt & Respond with RJ Young podcast, explaining why Kevin Jennings doesn’t belong in the top 10.

It feels like Young does have a point. Jennings played one of the worst games of his career against Penn State. “I think that SMU played a great regular season, got into the conference championship, and gave up a big lead. Clemson beat them, and then they went to Penn State, and they got beat like they stole something. Kevin Jennings played awfully in that game. And that would be the thing that I would point to about notable players in the Manning Passing Academy — list. Because I remember watching that game and going, ‘What is it that Kevin Jennings is looking at here? What is it that has him fooled with Tom Allen and that defense being so great?’” Young pointed out.

via Getty DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 06: SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (#7) throws a pass as he runs up field during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and the BYU Cougars on September 6, 2024, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week after week, he delivered clutch performances, dazzling against TCU and Louisville, and nearly single-handedly leading SMU to victory in the ACC Championship. Each game, Jennings transformed from backup to the face of a burgeoning program. However, the playoff spotlight revealed flaws. In SMU’s historic first College Football Playoff appearance, he struggled against Penn State’s tough defense. Two early interceptions returned for touchdowns set the tone, gifting the Nittany Lions 21 first-half points. Despite a spectacular touchdown, Jennings couldn’t find his stride. His playoff debut starkly illustrated that potential isn’t performance, and the jump to becoming a champion requires more.

The same thing happened against Clemson, where he had an early fumble and interception, but he still tried to throw for 304 yards and score 4 TDs. But the bottom line is, “He lost to Clemson, and he lost to Penn State. Both of those teams made it into the second round of the college football playoff,” Young said. “Penn State ends up playing against Notre Dame and barely losing a game that features the national champs and the national title runner-up in Notre Dame. I’m not prepared to say that Kevin Jennings is a top 10 quarterback. Period.”

Sure, Kevin Jennings has had his share of struggles, but let’s not overlook his significant contributions. This is the same quarterback who revitalized SMU, leading them on a nine-game winning streak after taking over. Since becoming the starter, the Mustangs have been dominant, averaging an impressive 40.8 points per game. That turnaround started after a close 18-15 loss to BYU on September 6—a setback now easily forgotten. Jennings didn’t just stabilize the team; he transformed them into a high-octane offense, and SMU hasn’t looked back.

But that’s not the only snub Kevin Jennings’ facing right now.

Alabama’s true intentions with Kevin Jennings come out

Despite widespread awareness, tampering remains a persistent problem in college football, a frustrating reality for fans and players alike. Power Five programs routinely target top players from Group of Five and FCS schools, or elite P4 programs recruit talent from lesser P4 teams; tampering thrives under the loosely regulated transfer portal and NIL system. Last season, Alabama faced accusations of tampering when kicker Graham Nicholson transferred from Miami (OH), a controversy that quickly subsided. However, they’re now embroiled in another, more significant allegation involving a high-rated quarterback.

Now, On3’s Bill Embody reports that Alabama attempted to recruit SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings from the transfer portal. Crazy, right? It all came to light after both Jennings and Ty Simpson made it to the Manning’s academy list. But Embody was quick to point out that Simpson hasn’t elevated his team the way Kevin did. “Alabama tried to recruit Kevin Jennings into the transfer portal to take over for Milroe, but sure, Ty Simpson deserves a notable mention over Kevin Jennings,” Embody said. The timing of Alabama’s push still remains unclear, but Jennings was hooked up with SMU just days before their playoff matchup with Penn State.

Jennings even made his intentions loud and clear. “I wanted to let teams around the nation know I’m staying here; I’m not going anywhere,” Jennings said. “One hundred percent locked in with this coaching staff and the players here.” But despite all of it, tampering is becoming even trickier to navigate — and now, even coaches are starting to point it out openly. Remember when Deion Sanders publicly called out Virginia? And even UConn’s Jim Mora vented out his frustrations about Washington State.

While no one’s confirmed Alabama tried to recruit Kevin Jennings, the current NCAA’s wild west atmosphere makes such a move unsurprising. College football’s constant churn and shifting priorities—exemplified by Nebraska, Ohio State, and Texas cancelling spring games—show just how chaotic things are. Yet, Jennings remained focused. He steered clear of distractions, keeping SMU united. Instead of fueling rumors, he led with composure. Now, with doubts circling his status as an elite quarterback, this season offers Jennings the ideal stage to prove his caliber.