Fox & ESPN Analysts Growing Frustrated With Arch Manning Despite Efforts to Change His Off-Field Behavior: “Not Good at All”

No. 1 Texas travels to Knoxville on Saturday to face No. 14 Tennessee, with College GameDay setting up shop for what should be one of the biggest stages of the early season. But for Arch Manning, this is about more than surviving a hostile Neyland Stadium crowd. It is another chance to answer the question of when the talent will turn into a performance that leaves no room for debate. That patience is wearing thin with some FOX analysts.

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On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Josh Pate delivered sharp criticism after going back through Arch Manning’s performance against UTSA.

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“I don’t even think he’s played well this year,” he said. “I am so sick. I went back and watched every snap of the UTSA game last week. It was not good, man. It was not good at all.”

While the UTSA game had him concerned, Josh Pate’s frustration was not simply about one ugly afternoon. Arch Manning opened the season with a spectacular 305-yard, four-touchdown performance against Texas State. Since then, the numbers have dipped. He threw for 195 yards and one touchdown against Ohio State, then followed that with 164 yards and two touchdowns against UTSA.

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Imago Credit: Imago

The UTSA numbers were especially uneven. Arch Manning completed his first 10 of 12 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Then the offense bogged down, and he completed only six of his final 22 attempts for 59 yards. He finished the game completing 51.5% of his passes, with 4.9 yards per attempt. His longest completion went for only 24 yards.

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Texas still cruised because its defense completely swallowed UTSA. The Roadrunners managed 142 total yards, went 1-for-11 on third down and failed to score a touchdown. That made Arch Manning’s rough patches easier to overlook, but Tennessee will not offer that same luxury.

Joel Klatt made a similar point on FOX College Football, while acknowledging that Arch Manning showed real fight during Texas’ comeback against Ohio State.

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“Arch has just been okay. Yeah. At best,” he said.

He praised the three-series stretch in which Arch Manning made difficult throws and competed through pressure, but he also called the performance against UTSA a clear step backward. The scrutiny has followed the QB off the field, too. After joking about a fake AI video involving Steve Sarkisian and Holly Rowe, he apologized for calling it “hilarious,” adding another layer to the attention surrounding him.

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“He needs to play better,” Klatt added while logging his prediction for Week 4. “I picked Texas, but I think it’s going to be a very close game.”

And that is where Saturday becomes so important. Colin Cowherd questioned whether this Tennessee matchup could finally become Arch Manning’s defining moment. Josh Pate pointed to the surrounding ingredients with experienced backs, a strong offensive line, and explosive receivers. In other words, the excuses are getting harder to make.

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Arch Manning has thrown for 661 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season while adding 83 rushing yards. So while the talent is obvious, consistency is what remains in question. Steve Sarkisian knows the noise surrounding his QB. His message has been simple.

“I want him to be Arch Manning,” he said. “I don’t want him to be Archie. I don’t want him to be Peyton. I don’t want him to be Eli. I don’t want him to be Colt McCoy. I don’t want him to be Vince Young.”

Still, that is easier said than done when the name on the jersey carries this much weight. Now Arch Manning gets Tennessee, Neyland Stadium and a noon kickoff with the whole country watching. Texas also has a road problem hanging over this game. The Longhorns went 2-3 away from Austin last season, with both victories coming in overtime. They lost at Florida and Georgia, and the offense struggled badly in some of those spots. Saturday may show whether he can finally catch up with it.