FOX Announcers Struggle With Nico Iamaleava’s Name, Act Caught on Live TV

Struggling to pronounce the surname of UCLA’s redshirt sophomore QB, Nico Iamaleava, is nothing new in CFB. Remember, when he was included on On3’s JD PicKell’s top 10 QBs in 2024, PicKell noted that broadcasters were spending a lot of time in the offseason learning how to pronounce his last name. But mispronouncing a player’s name naturally draws fan frustration. Now, during the Nebraska vs. UCLA game, this unwanted moment from a fan’s perspective was caught live on FOX.

When the game aired on live TV, play-by-play announcer Tim Brando and analyst Devin Gardner called the game from the booth. But they struggled to pronounce Nico Iamaleava’s name, saying something that sounded like “Nehemiah Leava,” while the Samoan last name is actually pronounced “ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va.”

At halftime, as soon as the awkward moment aired on TV, even rival fans jumped in with their reactions. One Nebraska fan named Devontae posted, “I don’t know if I can deal with another two quarters of this broadcast crew. These announcers knew all week they were calling this game, and they still didn’t learn how to say Iamaleava. Just say Nico at this point.”

Yes, while FOX had announced the broadcaster’s name earlier, and the announcers knew they would have to pronounce it repeatedly, a little practice could be expected. Even last season, a similar situation played out, and Pickell put it best, stating, “I’m telling you a lot of broadcasters behind closed doors right now, they’re practicing that name because they know they’re gonna have to say it a lot. He has so much ability and so many weapons around him. He may have the highest ceiling of any one on this list.”

Although Iamaleava was with the Vols back then, he’s now working to cement his spot with the Bruins. But Iamaleava looked off-balance, tossing two interceptions against Indiana last week. He only managed 113 yards on 13-of-27 passing. Still, when he looked sharp against Nebraska, the FOX announcers didn’t hold back in describing the moment of Nico.

“Watch him just kind of slip. You gotta go ahead underneath here. I mean, just slithering through the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ defense. He spiked it…. Oh, my goodness. What a nice job by him that right leg in the ground,” said the announcers.

After making 7 interceptions throughout this season, when it’s Nico’s turn to make it count, like in his Tennessee days, it seems the Bruins didn’t make it against Nebraska’s defense, known for its relentless edge pressure.

Nebraska is leading against Nico Iamaleava’s team

Nebraska rolled into the regular season with confidence, with its 6-3 overall record. In the game against the Bruins, the Cornhuskers jumped out fast and never looked back.

In the first half, while RB Emmett Johnson turned into a highlight machine, racking up 114 yards and finding the end zone twice, freshman QB TJ Lateef looked poised, firing two TD passes. With that, Nebraska had built a commanding 21-7 lead by halftime.

On the other hand, Nico Iamaleava struggled to find a rhythm early. The Husker defense forced mistakes and shut down UCLA’s momentum. The Bruins’ offense sputtered so badly that even when RB Anthony Woods broke free for a 45-yard TD, it felt more like a comeback.

Although in the 3rd quarter, Nebraska kept its foot on the gas. But Lateef connected with Johnson again on a 40-yard wheel route before UCLA finally answered, with the scoreboard reading 28-14. Finally, Nebraska’s last push handed them a 28-21 road victory over UCLA.