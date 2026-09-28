FOX’s Colin Cowherd Gives Up on Lincoln Riley’s USC Over Concerning $70M Factor: “It’s Not Easy”

For a few moments on Saturday, Lincoln Riley’s vision for USC looked alive again. The Coliseum was packed, the atmosphere was electric, and legends such as Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, Willie McGinest and Ronnie Lott helped set the stage. Then Oregon exposed the same problems that have followed Riley through most of his USC tenure.

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The Ducks left Los Angeles with a 41-27 win, dropping the No. 12 Trojans to No. 18 and raising more questions about whether Riley can actually take the program where USC expected the progtam to be when it hired him from Oklahoma. FOX’s Colin Cowherd believes the problem has reached a point where simply deciding to move on is far more complicated than it sounds.

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“They had no pros up front. They were small. So, and he won 11 games the first year. But I think we are at a point where it’s not as easy,” Cowherd said on his podcast, explaining Riley’s past with the Oklahoma Sooners to the current situation. “As everybody said, ‘Oh, you’ve got to buy them out.’ Well, that’s $70 million. The next coach is $100 million.”

That is the uncomfortable part of USC’s situation. Riley’s results have created a legitimate reason to question his future, but the financial commitment required to change coaches could make the decision much harder.

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Riley is in his fifth season at USC, and the Trojans still have not reached the College Football Playoff that was expected with a $110 million contract.

They have also continued to struggle defensively, which was once again obvious against Oregon. USC allowed 504 total yards, while Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

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The defense is not a new problem, and it has followed Riley since his arrival, even after USC made changes around him.

Gary Patterson was brought in as an experienced defensive mind. Trumain Carroll took over as strength coach, while Mike Ekeler joined the staff after Rob Ryan’s disappointing 2025 season. Yet the overall product has not changed enough.

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The Trojans committed costly penalties against Oregon, including two roughing-the-passer calls and a targeting penalty.

That combination makes Riley’s position increasingly difficult to defend. But Cowherd pointed to another problem: USC has already spent heavily trying to build the program around him.

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“They just asked donors for $300 million for a new facility, which they built, and it’s beautiful. They also need $35 million a year in NIL money,” Cowherd added on September 28. “You can only tap donors.”

USC spent nearly $40 million on its roster this season and opened the $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center. Moving on from Riley and hiring a new coach and staff could push the total cost of a change beyond $100 million.

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That does not mean USC cannot make the move. It means athletic director Jennifer Cohen has to consider what comes next before making it. Cowherd’s point is that the Trojans cannot simply assume money will solve every problem.

“It’s really easy to say NIL helps coaches, because, I mean, like, Clemson just can’t afford the money,” he added. “Wisconsin can’t afford the money. USC can, but this is a market.”

For now, USC can still let the season play out. The Trojans have seven games remaining, including trips to Penn State and Indiana, plus a home game against Ohio State. A third loss could effectively end their playoff hopes.

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But another season without meaningful progress would leave USC facing the same question it has been avoiding.

Riley has been given the facility, the resources, the staff changes and the roster investment. What remains unclear is whether USC is willing to spend even more to start over. That $70 million buyout is the reason the answer is not nearly as simple as saying it is time to move on.