FOX Commentator Blasts CFP Committee’s UCLA Stance on National TV After Bob Chesney and Co. Extend Undefeated Record

UCLA keeps winning, but the College Football Playoff committee still isn’t buying it. The unbeaten Bruins were ranked behind six teams with losses, including two that had already fallen twice. And after another road victory, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt questioned whether the committee had seriously evaluated their accomplishments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bruins defeated Minnesota 34-20 on Saturday, improving to 9-0 for the first time since 1998. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, and the Golden Gophers pulled even again at 17-17 with 12:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. But UCLA responded with two explosive touchdowns to take control.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s hope the committee watched this game. I don’t think the committee has watched a ton of football based on the rankings they gave us on Tuesday night. This team should definitely move up,” FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt said during the broadcast. He then added, “They deserve to be much higher.”

Klatt’s criticism came just days after the selection committee placed UCLA at No. 8 in its first College Football Playoff rankings on November 3. The Bruins were the lowest-ranked undefeated team in the top 25, with Miami and Utah occupying the No. 1 and No. 3 spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, one-loss Georgia, Indiana, and Kentucky, along with two-loss Alabama and Texas, were all placed ahead of UCLA.

The decision highlighted the committee’s emphasis on strength of schedule. UCLA’s earlier opponents included several programs with losing records, while Texas had collected victories over multiple ranked teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bruins have continued delivering results despite injuries at important positions. They also remain the Big Ten’s only undefeated team, sitting at 6-0 in conference play.

UCLA’s Road Victory Strengthens Its CFP Case

The Bruins didn’t have an easy afternoon in Minnesota. After building a 10-0 first-quarter lead, UCLA allowed the Golden Gophers to fight back. But backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach delivered when the game was on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting in place of the injured Nico Iamaleava, Dieffenbach completed eight of 16 passes for a career-high 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked once and also lost a fumble during the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

His connection with receiver Aidan Mizell ultimately changed the game.

After Minnesota tied the score at 17, Dieffenbach found Mizell for a 75-yard touchdown on UCLA’s next offensive play. The Golden Gophers responded with a field goal, cutting the deficit to four points, but the Bruins immediately struck again with another 75-yard touchdown connection between the same two players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizell finished with a career-high 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns, accounting for nearly half of UCLA’s passing production.

Running back Wayne Knight contributed 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Overall, UCLA finished with 466 total yards, averaging approximately 8.5 yards per play across 55 offensive snaps.

The defense limited Minnesota to 296 total yards, including just 91 on the ground. Linebacker Jalen Woods recorded a game-high 11 tackles, while defensive back Scooter Jackson intercepted quarterback Drake Lindsey in the fourth quarter. The interception set up a 36-yard field goal from Mateen Bhaghani that secured the final margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota entered the matchup with a 5-3 record and controlled possession for 32 minutes and 52 seconds. Despite the defeat, the Golden Gophers remained competitive until UCLA’s late scoring surge.

That performance could still leave room for debate when the committee reassesses the Bruins. Before facing Minnesota, UCLA’s first eight opponents had a combined record of 27-39, with Oregon and Wisconsin the only teams holding winning records.

The relatively modest schedule could make it difficult for UCLA to climb significantly, even after extending its perfect start.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins will host Illinois at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 13 before traveling to Michigan on November 21 and closing the regular season against USC on November 28.

Head coach Bob Chesney has remained focused on that final stretch rather than the controversy surrounding the rankings.

“November obviously is what matters,” Chesney said.

The selection committee will release its next rankings on November 10, offering the first indication of whether Saturday’s performance has changed its assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Klatt, the Bruins have already done enough to warrant a better position. Now, the committee must decide whether their record outweighs concerns about the competition they’ve faced.