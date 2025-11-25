FOX Host Announces Worrying Ole Miss Locker Room Update After Friction in Lane Kiffin’s Staff

Lane Kiffin’s coaching carousel is not just a headline anymore. It’s starting to crack walls inside his locker room, too. With constant linking to LSU and the Florida Gators, the Ole Miss head coach is already on high alert, and now the FOX host adds another layer of concern to it. Revealing that “a lot of guys” are not happy with this constant drama.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, from 100 percent sourced, firsthand knowledge, Lane Kiffin is not speaking for all his players here. There are a lot of guys in that locker room who are not happy to be part of the Lane Kiffin circus. Nor do I blame them,” FOX Sports host Aaron Torres wrote on X.

Torres’ statement comes right after Lane Kiffin’s blunt take on “outside noise” in his locker room.

“It’s a different generation, guys,” Kiffin said. “It’s different than it was when we were in, as players couldn’t leave, and players chose to go play for their home state a lot. They can all leave every year. A lot of that is financially based. And so, they don’t think the traditional way that they did years ago about their coach and what can go on with him next year.”

For now, the 50-year-old’s locker room is echoing the same sentiment. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has posted his statement regarding Kiffin’s soap opera on X, saying the Rebels as a team are “locked in” and that they are “unbothered by anything about next year.”

Even players like tight end Trace Bruckler and wide receiver Harrison Wallace III back Kiffin up, calling the rumors a natural byproduct of winning. However, a team is not just made of three players, hence, not everyone would be carrying the same mindset.

Despite constant speculations, Lane Kiffin didn’t say a word about his possible move until now. This silence may have acted as a silent killer for the Ole Miss locker room, as the fear of losing their coach at such a crucial time — when they are close to the playoffs — is a major distraction. Even analyst Joel Klatt warned them, calling Kiffin’s future a “gray area” that will start hurting the program’s future.

Ole Miss holds a 10-1 record and is preparing for their last regular-season game against Mississippi State, and as per AD Keith Carter, Ole Miss is now focusing just on that game; any further update on Kiffin’s move will come out after that. But going in without Kiffin would be a major concern not just for players but for the entire team.

For now, players can be in denial, but what if Lane Kiffin really does make the move? Ole Miss players might react on the same lines as Tennessee’s players did after Kiffin’s move to USC. Back in 2010, hundreds of angry students surrounded the Tennessee football complex, setting a mattress on fire after learning that Kiffin was already on his way back to USC. That frustration showed how disheartened they were. The result? They went 5-7 and 1-7 in 2011.

Well, ignoring a $90 million offer from LSU won’t be that straightforward, especially when Kiffin’s already taking major steps. A week ago, Lane Kiffin and his family visited Baton Rouge, and The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander also highlighted the details of the visit, noting that LSU officials had arranged the visit. Kiffin and his wife, Layla, were looking at properties and high schools to get an idea of whether they might decide to move. As per Alexander, the visit went well, which adds another layer to the concern.

And this time, it’s not just hurting his locker room but also his staff.

Lane Kiffin’s staff sees turbulence

Yup, the uncertainty now falls directly on the Ole Miss staff. With rumors of his move to either LSU or Florida, his staff finds itself stuck in a weird position.

As college football insiders, Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger, and Steven Godfrey joined the College Football Enquirer to talk about the potential fallout if Kiffin moves to Baton Rouge before the postseason. They outline concerns about coaching changes if Kiffin moves from offensive calls, potentially pushing assistants into larger roles. Staples argues that OC Joe Judge might move to a CEO-type position rather than DC Pete Godling.

“This is not like we have talked about this for several weeks now, the Joe Judge thing, and the reason you do that is Joe Judge has the administrative CEO experience, having been an NFL head coach… You want Pete Golding to be able to call the defense, right? Charlie Weis Jr., meanwhile, would be beginning to call the offense because Lane Kiffin calls it now,” Andy Staples.

Even Charlie Weis Jr. would have stepped in immediately after Kiffin’s move to command the offense. That could give them internal strain, as a sudden shift can put more pressure. There’s a possibility that even some assistants make a move with him, making the Rebels barehanded.

Now, let’s wait and see if Lane Kiffin actually makes this drastic move or ends up surprising us all.